Master Leak: Makers Of Vijay-Starrer Demand Rs 25 Crore As Compensation?

Days before the release of Thalapathy Vijay's Master, a few clips from the film had surfaced on the internet. Reportedly, the climax of the film was also leaked along with the other clips, which indeed shocked many.

Soon after the leak, director of the action-entertainer Lokesh Kanagaraj took to his social media handle to request everyone to wait for the big release of the film. The fans and followers of Vijay, who were highly disappointed with the leak expressed complete support to the Master team.

Well, as per the latest report, the producers of Master had taken stringent measures against the offender and demanded compensation for the leaked footage. Reportedly, the team had filed a case against the offender, an employee of a digital company. As per the latest reports, the co-producer of the film Lalit Kumar has sent a notice to the organization seeking compensation of Rs 25 crore. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. As the buzz is going viral on social media, fans and followers of Thalapathy are expecting clarification from the team.

Master which released on January 13, 2021, ahead of the Pongal festival, has been garnering a terrific response from the audience and critics alike. With its tremendous run at the box office, the action-entertainer has garnered Rs 150+ crore from its worldwide business, and has also emerged as the number one film at the global box office for its total gross in the last weekend.

Master backed by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators in association with Seven Screen Studio, also features an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Nassar, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, Sriman, Andrea Jeremiah, Sanjeev, Srinath, VJ Ramya and Azhagam Perumal essaying important roles.

