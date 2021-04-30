Rajinikanth To Sport Multiple Get-Ups In Annaatthe: New Still Goes Viral

Rajinikanth, the superstar has recently kickstarted the final schedule of his highly anticipated project, Annaatthe. The shooting of the Siva directorial is currently progressing in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, a new still of Rajinikanth, which is clicked during the shoot of Annaatthe, is now going viral on social media.

In the new location still, the superstar is seen sporting a younger look, which is totally different from the get-up he had sported in the initially released stills. In the picture, Rajinikanth is seen sporting a thick beard look, with ear studs. As per the latest updates, Rajinikanth will be sporting multiple get-ups in Annaatthe, which includes a younger look as well.

The picture that has been going viral on social media reportedly has the superstar's younger look for Siva directorial. The grapevine suggests that the team is currently filming the flashback portions of the movie, which majorly revolves around the characters played by Rajinikanth and Nayanthara.

The team resumed the shooting of Annaatthe in Hyderabad after multiple delays due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Even though the shooting was resumed in December 2020, the project was put on hold once again due to the ill health of the superstar.

As reported earlier, Rajinikanth is playing the central character Annaatthe in the movie, which marks his first collaboration with director Siva. The movie, which is said to be a family entertainer, will have Nayanthara playing the role of superstar's love interest. Keerthy Suresh, the National award-winning actress appears as his daughter in the movie.

Annaatthe, which is bankrolled by Sun Pictures, will have Khushboo, Meena, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish, and so on in the other pivotal roles. D Imman has composed the songs and background score for the project. Vetri is the director of photography.