Thalapathy 65: A Major Update To Be Revealed On Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday?

Thalapathy 65, the highly anticipated 65th outing of Thalpathy Vijay, started rolling in Georgia this summer. The shooting of the project, which is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar is currently put on hold due to the pandemic. However, the latest reports suggest that a major update on Thalapathy 65 will be revealed on Vijay's birthday.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the makers might reveal the title of the project or first look poster on Thalapathy Vijay's 47th birthday which falls on June 22. The grapevine suggests that it is the reason why director Nelson Dilipkumar and production banner Sun Pictures refusing to divulge any details of Thalapathy 65, despite the constant requests of Vijay fans.

The rumour mills suggest that the makers are planning to reveal Thalapathy Vijay's look, along with the title of Thalapathy 65 on a special day. In that case, the team might even treat the fans with a high-voltage motion poster. An official announcement on the same is expected to be made very soon.

Thalapathy 66: Vamshi Paidipally Confirms Teaming Up With Thalapathy Vijay For The Project!

As reported earlier, the set work of Thalapathy 65 has been put on hold due to the special instructions of the leading man, Vijay. According to the latest updates, Thalapathy Vijay has urged the team to put the project on hold until the pandemic situation comes under control. In that case, the shooting of the Nelson directorial will start rolling only in September 2021.

Vijay Fans Honour COVID-19 Frontline Workers, Receive Huge Appreciation

The art department has created the set of a shopping mall in a prestigious film city in Chennai, where the portions featuring Thalapathy Vijay and leading lady Pooja Hegde, will be filmed. It has also been speculated that popular filmmaker Selvaraghavan has been roped in to play the lead antagonist in the movie. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the songs and original score for Thalapathy 65, which is slated to be released on the occasion of Tamil New Year 2022.