Thalapathy 65 Shoot Might Only Resume From September Due To THIS Reason!

Looks like Vijay and his #Thalapathy65 team are currently on a break solely owing to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown. With several buzz about the film's shooting going viral on social media, the latest we hear is that the team has decided to resume shoot from September. Yes, you read that right!

If the ongoing buzz has anything to do with reality, Vijay has directed the team to resume shooting from September due to the pandemic situation in Chennai. As per rumours, shoot of the film was earlier scheduled to resume on June 15. However, the actor urged his team to be safe and take all precautionary measures considering the severity of the current condition.

Thalapathy Vijay To Romance Keerthy Suresh In Vamshi Paidipally Project: Reports

Thalapathy 65: Selvaraghavan To Play Thalapathy Vijay's Villain?

On a related note, the makers have reportedly locked the release date of #Thalapathy65. As of now, the team is planning to release the film on the occasion of Tamil New Year 2022. Touted to be an action-entertainer, the film will feature Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Yogi Babu, who was previously seen in Dhanush's Karnan, is also a part of the big project. Backed by Sun Pictures, the Vijay-starrer also has actress Aparna Das in a key role. Though there is no official confirmation, reports are rife about the inclusion of versatile actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vidyut Jamwal who might play antagonists in the film.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film's first schedule was recently wrapped up in Georgia. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the action-drama has camera cranked by Nanban cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa.

Meanwhile, amid the lockdown, Vijay is in talks with directors planning his upcoming projects.