Valimai Motion Poster Featuring Thala Ajith Becomes The Most Liked Indian Motion Poster On YouTube!

Here's big news for Ajith fans! The highly anticipated motion poster of Valimai featuring Thala which hit social media platforms yesterday (July 11) has now become the most liked Indian motion poster on YouTube. Yes, you read that right!

Zillion of fans and followers of the stalwart have been trending hashtag #Valimai on social media since the release and that indeed would have helped the poster garner a massive attention of netizens and also more likes on the video streaming platform. Let us tell you that fans have been waiting for an update of the film since two years now and owing to the same reason, the motion poster is being highly celebrated by Thala fans on all social media platforms. Ajith's swag as a bike racer, the background music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja and the theme of the film 'Power is a state of mind' are getting incessant praises from netizens.

Valimai Motion Poster Is Out: Thala Ajith's Fierce Avatar Sets Social Media On Fire!

Valimai Makes History; Ajith Starrer Defeats Avengers: Endgame And Baahubali 2!

The motion poster was released on the official YouTube channels of Bayviews Projects LLP, Sony Music South and Zee Studios. Along with the poster, the team also announced that the film will be releasing this year. Though a date has not been confirmed, rumours are rife that the makers are eyeing for a release on Deepavali 2021.

Written and directed by H Vinoth, Valimai is backed by renowned producer Boney Kapoor under Bayview Projects LLP. Featuring Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu, Shivaji Guruvayoor, Pavel Navageethan, Pearle Maaney, Achyuth Kumar and Gurbani Judge (VJ Bani) and Sumithra, the film's music is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. Nirav Shah is the Ajith-starrer's director of photography.