Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominations This Week: Ciby Chandran, Raju Jeyamohan, Akshara Reddy And 4 Others Nominated!

Last weekend episode of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil saw the shocking eviction of Suruthi. Post her elimination, the house went through the sixth-week nomination on Monday. A total of 7 contestants have been nominated this time including Akshara Reddy, Imman Annachi, Abhinay Vaddi, Raju Jeyamohan, Ciby Chandran, Pavani Reddy and Mathumitha.

In the process, the contestants were required to choose any three from the rest of the housemates and nominate them citing reasons for the same. Isai Vani, the current captain of the house was excused from the nomination. Akshara, Imman and Raju received 5 votes each in the process, while Abhinay, Ciby and Pavani received 4 votes each. Mathumitha, on the other hand, was nominated by four individuals. Though the results will only be out in the Sunday episode of the show, reports are rife that Imman will be eliminated in the sixth week.

Well, the house currently has 13 contestants. Scroll down to see who nominate whom in the sixth week nomination process.

Who nominated whom?

Abhinay: Imman, Ciby, Raju

Imman: Priyanka, Akshara, Mathumitha

Priyanka: Iykki, Imman, Raju

Varun: Pavani, Abhinay, Ciby

Iykki: Pavani, Mathumitha, Ciby

Mathumitha: Varun, Raju, Akshara

Ciby: Varun, Akshara, Abhinay

Pavani: Thamarai, Iykki, Raju

Raju: Niroop, Priyanka, Thamarai

Akshara: Ciby, Imman, Pavani

Niroop: Abhinay, Raju, Akshara

Thamarai: Pavani, Abhinay, Imman

Isai Vani: Akshara, Mathumitha, Imman

Fourth Week Nominated Contestants

Akshara

Imman

Abhinay

Raju

Ciby

Pavani

Mathumitha

How To Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominated Contestants

• Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).

• Create an account using an email id, phone number, or social media account.

• Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil Vote' in the search bar.

• Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.

• Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.

• It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

Missed Call Numbers

Akshara: 8367796803

Imman: 8367796806

Abhinay: 8367796801

Raju: 8367796815

Ciby: 8367796805

Pavani: 8367796813

Mathumitha: 8367796809