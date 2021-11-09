    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominations This Week: Ciby Chandran, Raju Jeyamohan, Akshara Reddy And 4 Others Nominated!

      By
      |

      Last weekend episode of Bigg Boss 5 Tamil saw the shocking eviction of Suruthi. Post her elimination, the house went through the sixth-week nomination on Monday. A total of 7 contestants have been nominated this time including Akshara Reddy, Imman Annachi, Abhinay Vaddi, Raju Jeyamohan, Ciby Chandran, Pavani Reddy and Mathumitha.

      Bigg Boss Tamil 5

      In the process, the contestants were required to choose any three from the rest of the housemates and nominate them citing reasons for the same. Isai Vani, the current captain of the house was excused from the nomination. Akshara, Imman and Raju received 5 votes each in the process, while Abhinay, Ciby and Pavani received 4 votes each. Mathumitha, on the other hand, was nominated by four individuals. Though the results will only be out in the Sunday episode of the show, reports are rife that Imman will be eliminated in the sixth week.

      Bigg Boss 5 Tamil: Suruthi Gets Eliminated From The ShowBigg Boss 5 Tamil: Suruthi Gets Eliminated From The Show

      Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Voting Results: Suruthi And Abhinay In Bottom Two!Bigg Boss Tamil 5 Voting Results: Suruthi And Abhinay In Bottom Two!

      Well, the house currently has 13 contestants. Scroll down to see who nominate whom in the sixth week nomination process.

      Who nominated whom?

      Abhinay: Imman, Ciby, Raju
      Imman: Priyanka, Akshara, Mathumitha
      Priyanka: Iykki, Imman, Raju
      Varun: Pavani, Abhinay, Ciby
      Iykki: Pavani, Mathumitha, Ciby
      Mathumitha: Varun, Raju, Akshara
      Ciby: Varun, Akshara, Abhinay
      Pavani: Thamarai, Iykki, Raju
      Raju: Niroop, Priyanka, Thamarai
      Akshara: Ciby, Imman, Pavani
      Niroop: Abhinay, Raju, Akshara
      Thamarai: Pavani, Abhinay, Imman
      Isai Vani: Akshara, Mathumitha, Imman

      Fourth Week Nominated Contestants

      Akshara
      Imman
      Abhinay
      Raju
      Ciby
      Pavani
      Mathumitha

      How To Vote For Bigg Boss 5 Tamil Nominated Contestants

      • Install the Hotstar App (Available in Android and iOS).
      • Create an account using an email id, phone number, or social media account.
      • Click 'Bigg Boss Tamil Vote' in the search bar.
      • Click on the Vote icon and cast your vote to save your favourite contestant.
      • Users have 10 votes each day, which they can either use for a single contestant or can split among the other contestants on the list.
      • It is also to be noted that the vote bank closes on Friday at midnight.

      Missed Call Numbers

      Akshara: 8367796803
      Imman: 8367796806
      Abhinay: 8367796801
      Raju: 8367796815
      Ciby: 8367796805
      Pavani: 8367796813
      Mathumitha: 8367796809

      Comments
      Story first published: Tuesday, November 9, 2021, 12:19 [IST]
      Other articles published on Nov 9, 2021
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X