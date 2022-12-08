Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi To Trisha Krishnan: South Stars Who Made A Smashing Comeback In 2022

The year 2022 was pretty eventful for South Indian entertainment industry. As far as the actors are concerned, it saw the comeback of several megastars back to the big screens. Whether it was a voluntary hiatus or due to COVID-19 lockdown, several stars did not have movie releases for more than two years. And this year saw them all coming back to the big screens. Let’s take a look.

Kamal Haasan

Last film in the 2018 movie Vishwaroopam, Tamil megastar Kamal Haasan came back to the silver screen with Vikram directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film was released on June 3, and went on to set the box office on fire. It also received raving reviews from fans and critics alike.

Chiranjeevi

Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi reappeared on the big screens with Acharya directed by Koratala Siva. He was last seen in 2019’s Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Though expectations were extremely high on the action drama, it tanked at the box office.

Trisha Krishnan

One of South India’s top actors Trisha Krishnan won the hearts of her fans with her splendid performance in Ponniyin Selvan I. Though she had a movie release in 2021 (Paramapatham Vilayattu), it has a direct digital premiere. Before PS I, her theatrical release was 2019's Petta.

Ajith Kumar

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar was last seen in H Vinoth’s Valimai. His film before the mega-budget actioner was Nerkonda Paarvai, which was released in 2019. Though Valimai received negative reviews from critics, it still was an eventful venture as it became a box office success.

Ram Charan, Jr NTR

Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR made their comebacks with the magnum opus RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli. Before the release of the historical fiction, Ram Charan’s last film was 2019's Vinaya Vidheya Rama, while Jr NTR’s film before RRR was 2018's Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. RRR gained global attention as critics from across the world gave it thumbs up.

Prabhas

Baahubali star Prabhas was last seen in Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film failed to make a mark at the box office, and it failed to impress fans and critics as well. This marked his second consecutive dud after 2019's Saaho.