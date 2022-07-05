Vikram Day 33 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Kamal Haasan's Hit Film Continues To Run At The Box Office!

Vikram Hitlist is the movie that Kollywood Film Industry is proud of making. The movie is a masterpiece and is currently holding the record of collecting a gross of Rs 400 Crore plus at the box office. In addition, Vikram did a pre-release business of Rs 200 Crore plus earlier, standing as the most profitable venture ever made in Kollywood.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Vikram is the second instalment to what is supposed as the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU). With Kaithi being the first, the next sequel will be massive given the characters and actors that portrayed them.

Kamal Haasan, the veteran actor has appeared on the silver screen after a gap of almost six years. He produced the film under his own Raaj Kamal Films International, in association with R Mahendran. The movie saw a double blockbuster success at the theatres across the country and overseas.

Vikram is set to premiere on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar from July 8. However, the film is continuing to run at the theatres with a great number of shows and occupancy.

Take a look at Vikram 32 days worldwide box office collection as follows:

Tamil Nadu - Rs 178. 49 Crore

Telugu States- Rs 30.43 Crore

Karnataka- Rs 21.10 Crore

Kerala - Rs 39.17 Crore

ROI - Rs 12.99 Crore

Overseas - Rs 123.47 Crore

Total Worldwide Collection - Rs 405.65 Crore Gross

Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Aju Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Santhana Bharathi, Elango Kumaravel, G Marimuthi, Aruldoss, and Gayathrie Shankar are a few who played prominent roles in the film.

Kamal Haasan is supported by a tremendous cast that includes Fahadh Faasil, Suriya, and Vijay Sethupathi in roles that they excelled in.

Anirudh Ravichander composed the film's song and background score which received great appreciation. Vikram is Cinematographed by Girish Gangadharan and Edited by Philomin Raj.

Kamal Haasan gave away expensive gifts to the cast and crew and congratulated the distributors of the film on its success. He threw a success bash for all of them.