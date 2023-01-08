Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Angry Fans Lambast Kamal Haasan For Biased Anchoring

The
weekend
is
here,
which
means
we
will
get
to
see
Kamal
Haasan
hosting
the
sixth
season
of
Tamil
Bigg
Boss.
While
Kamal
has
been
hosting
the
show
ever
since
it's
inception
in
season
1,
this
time
around,
he
is
being
criticised
by
fans
for
not
being
entertaining
enough.
Some
fans
are
even
saying
that
Kamal
is
being
biased
towards
a
few
housemates.
Taking
to
Twitter,
fans
are
expressing
their
disappointment
with
the
way
he
has
been
hosting
the
show.
A
fan
wrote,
"This
biased
behaviour
of
host
has
affected
many
of
the
contestants'
gameplay
this
season.
Spoon
feeding
points
to
Vikraman,
speaking
for
him
and
quoting
him
as
example..."
Another
fan
wrote,
"Kamal
or
politicians
can't
bring
Azeem
down.
His
confidence
is
unparalleled
to
any
one.
Well
done
Azeem
for
exposing
Kamalhaasan
and
other
politicians.
Even
general
public
knows
the
dirty
politics."
A
fan
wrote,
"Kamal
attitude
is
worst
in
this
season
@ikamalhaasan
..Looks
like
he
is
biased
on
vikraman."
Kamal
Haasan
has
been
hosting
the
show
ever
since
the
first
season
went
on
air.
When
he
fell
sick
after
contracting
COVID
19
in
the
fourth
season,
he
was
briefly
replaced
by
Ramya
Krishnan.
When
he
opted
out
of
the
OTT
version
of
the
show,
Silambarasan
TR
replaced
him.
Speaking
of
the
sixth
season,
it
is
predicted
that
Rachitha
will
be
eliminated
this
week
as
she
has
received
the
minimal
number
of
votes.
The
unofficial
polling
websites
and
new
reports
predict
that
she
will
be
the
next
contestant
to
get
the
exit
card.
However,
let
us
wait
until
host
Kamal
Haasan
announces
the
name
of
the
evicted
contestant
officially
on
tonight's
episode.
In
case
you
didn't
know,
Amudhavanan
has
become
the
firat
finalist
of
the
season
as
he
won
the
ticket
to
the
finale
task.
The
show
is
being
aired
on
Vijay
Televison
and
on
the
OTT
platform
Disney+
Hotstar.
Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 20:26 [IST]