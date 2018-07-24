 »   »  Post Kavi Kumar Azad's Death, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Cancels 10th Anniversary Celebrations

The sudden demise of the actor Kavi Kumar Azad came as a shocker. He was seen playing the role of Dr Haathi on the hit television show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He passed away earlier this month on July 9, 2018, due to cardiac arrest. Still mourning the senior actor's death, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah team has cancelled their 10th anniversary celebrations that was supposed to happen on July 28, 2018. The makers have decided to have a puja on the sets of the show instead.

When the actor passed away, an official statement by the show's makers read, "We are very sad to inform loss of our senior actor Kavi Kumar Azaad. He was playing the character of Dr Hathi in TMKOC. We lost him to a massive cardiac arrest today morning. He was an amazing actor and a very positive person. He truly Loved the show and always came for the shoot even if he was not feeling well. He called today morning that he is not well and will not be able to come for shoot. And later we got the news that he passed away. We are all too numb to say anything."

Also according to Times Of India reports, the show creators have cancelled their shoot that was initially planned to take place in Vaishno Devi, Kashmir. The producer of the show Asit Kumar Modi apparently felt that it would be difficult to shoot during the visit of the holy shrine with such a huge star cast, therefore the idea had to be called off.

Kavi Kumar was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from the start. Upon his demise, numerousrumours were circulating with regard to who will be replacing him. Though a few sources assured that actor Nirmal Soni will be replacing Kavi Kumar, Nirmal said he hasn't been approached.

"It's too early to comment on that. Let them call me first and then I will think. I am 150 kg right now. I can't decide if I am eligible or not,", he further added. We need to wait and watch who will be playing the iconic Dr Hathi's role.

