 »   »  Bigg Boss 12: Teejay Speaks Up For Karanvir Bohra Yet Again; Slams Makers For Being Biased!

Teejay Slam Bigg Boss 12!

In the first Tweet Teejay said, "It's a little strange when one contestant dsn't speak up much, they are called dignified. When another behaves with dignity, he is told he is 'not doing anything.' BiggBoss, please keep one set of guidelines that apply to all HMs equally.@ColorsTV #BiggBoss12 @EndemolShineIND" - (sic)

She Tellls Karanvir Not To Change

"If ur 'purpose' is to not hurt anyone, to not abuse, to respect the game, to respect HMs, to give ur best in every task, to be a good captain &good sanchalak.. then I am ok with that.. #KaranvirBohra No need 2change. BB ends in 13 days. Who YOU are is forever. #KVB" - (sic)

Teejay Points At His Kindness

"No matter how anyone behaves with #KVB, he leaves them with love. No resentment, no grudges. Kindness is not considered a grt quality in the BB house. But in real life, kindness counts a lot. ❤ #KaranvirBohra #BiggBoss12 @ColorsTV @endemolshineind #TeamKvB #HeroKVB #KVBarmy" - (sic)

She Questions BB 12's Editing

"Deepak explained why he thought #KVB was a hero, it was cut. KV's act with Sree was cut. Salman asked KV the writer of the national anthem, he answered correctly but it was cut. Then BB says there is no entertainment. 🤔 Problem is with editors, not contestants. " - (sic)