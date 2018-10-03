 »   »  Kapil Sharma Blames THIS For His Weight Gain; Do You Notice It In His Latest Picture?

Kapil Sharma ready for comeback, latest picture goes VIRAL; Check Out | FilmiBeat

Indian comedian Kapil Sharma has been working on his health for quite sometime now. A few weeks back, he shared a picture from a Yoga center with his fans. Kapil said he has turned to the ancient art as a form of relaxation. And now, he has shared another recent selfie on his Twitter handle, which shows him in a much better shape. However, under the picture, Kapil has revealed the actual reason behind his weight gain and blames Punjabi food for the extra pounds!

He wrote, "#punjab #amritsar #jalandhar #kulche #saagwithwhitebutter #mathhichole = 5 kg weight gain 🙈" - (sic). Seems like he is a foodie after all. Kapil is currently busy promoting his forthcoming production venture Son of Manjeet Singh.

According to Indian Express reports, few sources close to Kapil have revealed that Kapil will be back on television soon. The statement read, "It will be a fresh project. We are still figuring out whether it will be a new show or the next season of The Kapil Sharma Show."

The source further added, "Everything is at a very initial stage at the moment. We are looking forward to launch it during Diwali. Kapil is geared up to produce a quality show that will entertain his audience. He is looking at making another comedy show. We haven't yet locked the team."

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also wished Kapil luck for his upcoming film. He shared the trailer on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Sometimes complex but if done correctly a father-son relation can be a beautiful one. Wishing my friends @KapilSharmaK9 and @GurpreetGhuggi all the best for #SonOfManjeetSingh." - (sic)

Hina Khan Receives B'day Wishes From Bigg Boss 11's Vikas & Shilpa