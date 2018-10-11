 »   »  Karan Kundra Cancels His Penthouse B'day Celebration & Wants To Keep It Simple! Here's Why

He Considers Roma & Nitin His Family

Karan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "They say when you work together on a project you acquire a new family be it artists, crew or the team..I am still extremely close to people from my first show and they are nothing less than family to me, a very shocking and sad tragedy has fallen upon Roma ji, who plays the part of my mother in law 'Manjeet' in DHTH, Nitin Bali ji, Roma Ji's husband and renowned singer dies untimely in a car accident!"

Karan Further Continued

"May his soul rest in peace in his heavenly abode and smile down upon his family. Just a reminder of how fragile life is and how precious every moment that we breathe in is. Unfortunately it is my birthday tonight so I request all of you to understand the feelings and sentiments of a grieving co actor and keep it simple as possible..so will I..will reply to your well wishes some other time. Love- KK."

He Canceled His B'day Plans

"From what I was planning to what my friends planned all of it is going to boil down to the bucket. We had booked a penthouse. (But) we won't be doing it. I had bought a Range Rover so I wanted to celebrate that as well. But this is the least thing we can do."

About The Past Year

Talking about the past year and the projects he's worked on, Karan said, "It's been a fantastic year! Workwise, I've been growing. 1921 was a hit, then Love school was the no 1 show on MTV, Dil Hi Toh Hai is doing well - if not rating wise it is liked a lot. Even Ekta is very happy. I'm breaking stereotypes. I'm making my own path, so I'm happy."