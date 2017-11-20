 »   »   » BB 11: Bandgi & Puneesh’s Relationship Is A Strategy; Bandgi’s Brother Makes SHOCKING Revelation!

Bandgi Kalra and Puneesh Sharma's romance inside the Bigg Boss 11 house has become the topic of discussion. Their extreme PDA is not only bothering contestants and fans, her family is also being asked about them.

Recently, there were reports that Bandgi's father has been hospitalised owing to her and Puneesh's intimacy. It was also said that her family is upset with Bandgi. But as we revealed, Bandgi's brother clarified that his father is fit and fine. He also feels that her relationship with Puneesh is her strategy to survive in the house! Read on...

Has Bandagi-Puneesh Intimacy Affected The Family? To this, Bandgi's brother was quoted by TOI as saying, "Absolutely not. We have no hard feelings for Bandagi. We are proud of her." Bandagi-Puneesh Relationship Is For The Game! "We are sure that her relationship with Puneesh is just for the game and is nothing beyond that. It is all her strategy to survive in the house." Did Bandgi Say That She Would Fake Her Relationship With Puneesh? He further added, "If you see in the first episode itself, you will see how Bandagi had told that they will fake their relationship and that's exactly what she is doing." Bandgi’s Family Will Not Be Happy If It’s Real "Yes we will not be happy with her relationship with Puneesh if real, but we can't judge her right now. We will talk to her and get a clarity once she's back. Our family members are not all disturbed." Bandgi & Dennis It has to be recalled that Dennis had revealed that they were supposed to get married soon! But now, Bandgi's brother has revealed that they were not aware in detail about her relationship with Dennis! What? Bandgi’s Family Never Spoke To Dennis! Bandgi's brother was quoted by TOI as saying, "We had never spoken to Dennis especially my parents. Bandagi had told us about him but not in detail. Only I was in touch with Dennis for very less time and that too only after Bandagi was inside the house." Bandgi’s BF Dennis Overreacted! "I had spoken to him once after he broke up with Bandagi and had asked him to be a little patient at least till Bandagi comes out but he overreacted, so I let it go."

