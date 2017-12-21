 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Hina Khan Comments On KKK’s Rithvik & Karan; Ravi Dubey Disappointed With Hina!

Looks like Bigg Boss 11 contestant, Hina Khan will not learn from her mistakes! Even after her friend and co-actor from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rohan Mehra, had suggested her not to take other actors' names on Bigg Boss, she once again committed the same mistake!

We had recently revealed about an unseen video, in which Hina Khan is giving 'gyaan' to Vikas Gupta and Priyank Sharma regarding Khatron Ke Khiladi. She had even asked Vikas not to participate as he is not mentally strong!

Hina Says ‘Khatron’ Is About Mind Game & Not Strength; Takes A Dig At Rithvik & Karan Hina added that the stunt-based reality show is not about strength. In the video, Hina was seen telling, "Toh phir yeh sare mushdande kyon bahar hogaye - Rithvik, Karan sab kyon bahar hue." She further adds that ‘Khatron' is about mind game! Rithvik Laughs At The Video! A fan shared a video and wrote, "#HinaKhan boasting about how she managed to eliminate @rithvik_RD and @karan009wahi in Khatron Ke Khiladi because she is mentally stronger than them 😒😒😒" Rithvik retweeted the video and wrote, "Hahahah ahaha hahahah!!!!!! Hahahahahahahahahahah!!!!" Rithvik Writes… "Yes also everyone in the Twitter world...let's all of us take a chill guys!!! There is a world beyond big boss! And this laughter is for an inside joke😂 @karan009wahi samajh jayega!! #Peace !!😘😘" Karan Wahi To Rithvik… Karan Wahi replied to Rithvik, "Bhai main salute karta hu inko .. shashtaaank dand vat pranam." Ravi Dubey Disappointed With Hina’s Comment! Hina's statement against Rithvik Dhanjani and Karan Wahi, didn't go well with Ravi Dubey, who had always supported Hina Khan! Ravi Took To Twitter… "Disappointed in ur POV about my frnds @eyehinakhan I have witnessed everyone's journey in #khatronkekhiladi @rithvik_RD and @karan009wahi were my heroes in d show they faught wth earnestness & grace & overcame their fears quite like u and that's what the show was about @ColorsTV." Manveer To Ravi… Manveer Gujjar responded to Ravi's message, "Rahne De Bhai @_ravidubey control ur emotions! U knw the secret & strategy ! Laag Jaa Gale Ki Fir Ye Haasi Raat Ho Naa Hoo 🎤🎼🎼🎼🎼🎹🎹 @rithvik_RD @karan009wahi Chalo Gale Lago Sub 😎." Karan To Manveer… Karan Wahi replied to Manveer, "Hahahahhahahaha shayad phir is janam main ...." He also replied to Ravi's tweet, "Dubeyyyyyyyy sahab koi na ... disappointment ko maaro goli p filhaal kal ki party par concentrate karo." Adaa Khan & Vikas Kalantri Adaa Khan and Vikas Kalantri too, agreed with Ravi's tweet. Vikas wrote, "Totally agree brother while i supported her for the nomination thing totally with u on this. Insane comment to make 👎."

