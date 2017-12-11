 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Sakshi Tanwar’s FAKE Article On Hina Khan Goes Viral; Karan Patel Takes A Dig At Hina!

Bigg Boss 11 contestants (especially, Hina Khan) do not know as to how their statements are creating controversies outside the house. It has to be recalled that a video in which Hina Khan was seen commenting on Sakshi Tanwar's eyes had gone viral.

A few television actors took to social media to lash out at Hina Khan for her comment against Sakshi Tanwar. Hina's boyfriend, Rocky felt that people made unnecessary fuss of Hina's comment, although the actor in question (Sakshi) hadn't commented on what Hina said!

Sakshi Tanwar's Quote On Hina's Statement Goes Viral Recently, an article on Sakshi Tanwar's quote on Hina's statement went viral. In the article, Sakshi was quoted as saying, "Hina Khan has not intended to demean me. I have seen the entire video too, it was some other contestant who stated that she didn't like my features and Hina just clarified why." Sakshi’s Statement The statement further said, "I don't understand why Hina is being targeted for no reason. I am mature enough to understand the editing tricks of the channel too." Sakshi's Spokesperson Confirms It’s A Fake Article But Sakshi's spokesperson has denied it. DNA quoted Sakshi's spokesperson as saying, "This is a fake interview. Totally fabricated." Sakshi Didn’t Give An Interview! "Sakshi has not spoken to any online or other publication regarding this whole controversy and does not intend to respond either. It is shocking that this article got posted without any actual interview and online posts are posting it without verifying the truth." Kavita Kaushik Confirms That It’s A Fake Article Even Kavita Kaushik took to social media to confirm the article was fake. She wrote, "It's a fake article - confirmed by saakshi 🏼." Karan Patel Karan Patel, who has been expressing his views against Hina on the social media, had entered the house as special guest. He lashed out at Arshi and Hina Khan for their behaviour. Karan Takes A Dig At Hina Again! Now, again Karan took to social media to take a dig at Hina (and her boyfriend, Rocky) regarding the fake article. He wrote, "Kya yaar #MissGrace ka pre-paid pyaar apna PR theek se nahi kar paya .... 😂😂😂😂😂." Rohan Mehra Rohan Mehra (Hina's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-actor), who had entered the house as special guest, had suggested Hina Khan not to take names when they are discussing about other actors! Well, we hope Hina takes Rohan's suggestion seriously!

Bigg Boss 11: SHOCKING! Makers Paid Priyank Sharma's Ex Divya Agarwal A Huge Amount To Create Drama!