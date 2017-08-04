 »   »   » Sunil Grover Celebrates Birthday With Family; Thanks Kapil Sharma & Wishes Him Good Health!

Sunil Grover celebrated his birthday yesterday (August 3). Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sumona Chakravarti and many other actors took to social media to wish the actor and comedian on his special day.
Kapil had tweeted Sunil and it read, "Wish u a very happy birthday @WhoSunilGrover paji ... may god bless u with all the happiness of this world. Lots of love always :)" Sunil acknowledged the tweet.
Sunil Thanks Kapil
Since Kapil has not been keeping well, Sunil wished him good health. Sunil's reply read, "Thanks Bhaji! Stay happy and healthy. Love."
Kapil & Sunil
In a recent interview with HT, opened up about his relationship with Kapil. He said, "Quite often, when you say something, it shows the other person in a very bad light, though unintentionally."
Sunil Added…
"What you say is perceived to be the truth and how you see facts might not really be true, and can sound demeaning for the other person. With Kapil, I've had a great association, and I have deep gratitude for the platform we shared."
Sunil Says He Does Not Need Someone Else To Sort Things Between Them!
Talking about people who are trying to patch things up between Kapil and Sunil, the latter said, "I know [Kapil] very well. Why do I need someone else to sort things between us?"
Sunil Is Happy That Comedy Is ‘Continuing From Both Ends’
"We still have each other's numbers and we haven't changed them. But I'm thankful to those who are [still] taking the initiative; it's so nice of them. Anyway, the best part is that the comedy didn't stop and it's continuing from both ends."
Sunil Celebrates His Birthday With Family
Coming back to Sunil's special day, the actor rang in his birthday with his family. He was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "This day is dedicated exclusively for them. I am spending time with my wife and son. Being with my son Mohan is party-time for me."