 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Salman Lashes Out At Contestants, Says ‘Bullsh*t, I Will Throw You People Out!

Salman Lashes Out At Contestants For Being Violent!

As per the latest promo, Salman will be seen bashing the contestants for being physical during the task. In the video, he is seen saying, "Violence not allowed, hata-pai is not allowed, koi laat maar raha hai, koi punch maar raha hai, you guys are still in the house."

“Bullsh*T. I Will Throw You People Out”

An angry Salman continues, "This is not a show that I want to be part of. Bullsh*t. I will throw you people out. If Bigg Boss says I am going against him, ask him to throw me as well!"

Salman Bashes Saba-Srishty; Shivashish Sent To The Torture Room!

Shivashish (for kicking Deepak), Saba and Srishty (getting physical during captaincy task) were bashed by Salman. According to The Khabri report, Shivashish was sent to the torture room as well.

Kajol With Salman Khan

Also, Kajol will be seen promoting her new film, Helicopter Eela on the show. Salman and Kajol will also be seen sharing a few fun moments/tasks on stage. Kajol will also be entering the house and will be giving fun task to the contestants.

Urvashi & Deepak Enact Kajol’s Popular Scene From DDLJ

The contestants will have a big laugh as Urvashi Vani and Deepak Thakur will enact popular scene (‘Ja Simran, ja') from Kajol's film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. While Urvashi will be seen playing Simran, Deepak plays Simran's father.