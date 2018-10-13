India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Salman Lashes Out At Contestants, Says ‘Bullsh*t, I Will Throw You People Out!

Bigg Boss 12 Spoiler: Salman Lashes Out At Contestants, Says ‘Bullsh*t, I Will Throw You People Out!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    A lot of things happened in the Bigg Boss 12 house. Salman Khan will be reviewing the episodes and will be seen taking class of the contestants. We saw during luxury budget and captaincy task, the contestant got violent. Surbhi was seen pulling Srishty's hair, Shivashish was seen kicking Deepak and also Saba and Srishty got violent! Salman is extremely angry with the things happening in the Bigg Boss house and will be seen lashing out at the contestants for getting violent and crossing their limits.

    Here's what is store in the upcoming weekend ka vaar episode.

    Salman Lashes Out At Contestants For Being Violent!

    As per the latest promo, Salman will be seen bashing the contestants for being physical during the task. In the video, he is seen saying, "Violence not allowed, hata-pai is not allowed, koi laat maar raha hai, koi punch maar raha hai, you guys are still in the house."

    “Bullsh*T. I Will Throw You People Out”

    An angry Salman continues, "This is not a show that I want to be part of. Bullsh*t. I will throw you people out. If Bigg Boss says I am going against him, ask him to throw me as well!"

    Salman Bashes Saba-Srishty; Shivashish Sent To The Torture Room!

    Shivashish (for kicking Deepak), Saba and Srishty (getting physical during captaincy task) were bashed by Salman. According to The Khabri report, Shivashish was sent to the torture room as well.

    Kajol With Salman Khan

    Also, Kajol will be seen promoting her new film, Helicopter Eela on the show. Salman and Kajol will also be seen sharing a few fun moments/tasks on stage. Kajol will also be entering the house and will be giving fun task to the contestants.

    Urvashi & Deepak Enact Kajol’s Popular Scene From DDLJ

    The contestants will have a big laugh as Urvashi Vani and Deepak Thakur will enact popular scene (‘Ja Simran, ja') from Kajol's film, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. While Urvashi will be seen playing Simran, Deepak plays Simran's father.

    Most Read: TOTAL FILMY! Prince & Yuvika's Wedding: Sohail Khan, Sunil Shetty, Irfan Pathan & Other Stars Attend

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue