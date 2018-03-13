English
BIG BUZZ! Are Sunil Grover, Shilpa Shinde & Preeti Simoes Coming Up With A New Show?

Posted By:
Fans are waiting to watch Bigg Boss 11 winner, Shilpa Shinde on the small screen. But, in her interviews she had clarified that she won't be doing television shows!

Shilpa was recently spotted with Sunil Grover, and Preeti Simoes (Creative Producer of Comedy Nights with Kapil Sharma and The Kapil Sharma Show) shared a few pictures of the actors on her Instagram account. These pictures have sparked curiosity among the fans!

Shilpa & Sunil Busy In Some Discussion!

Preeti shared a few pictures of Sunil and Shilpa busy in some discussion (or probably having fun time), on her Instagram handle, with the caption, "Wassaapp ! 🤔 @shilpa_shinde_official #sunilgrover." - (sic)

Are Shilpa & Sunil Doing A New Show?

These pictures and the buzz that Shilpa Shinde has a contract with Colors and might do a show for the channel, have sparked speculation as to whether they are coming together for a project!

Preeti Simoes

When Bollywood Life asked Preeti regarding the same, she said, "Hmm...nothing as yet." She added that they were just chilling. But, when prodded, she said, "Hmmm... I cannot say anything as of now. Maybe in a day or two." - (sic)

Sunil & Shilpa

We all know that Sunil Grover is a great comedian, and Shilpa Shinde was successful with her comedy timing on her show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain. It will be great to watch the two of them together.

Sunil Vs Kapil!

Moreover, Kapil Sharma is also coming up with a new show, Family Time With Kapil Sharma on Sony TV. If both Kapil and Sunil are seen in rival channels, it will be tough competition not only for the actors, but also for the channels!

Story first published: Tuesday, March 13, 2018, 17:50 [IST]
