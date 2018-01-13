 »   »   » Bigg Boss 11: Reasons Why Shilpa Shinde Deserves To Win The Show; Watch Her BB 11 Journey

Bigg Boss 11 finale is around the corner. Shilpa Shinde is one of the popular contestants in the house. She has been getting a lot of love and support from the fans. Even a few celebrities are supporting her.

She had a bumpy journey in the Bigg Boss 11 house. Initially, the actress was seen in a negative light because of her rivalry with the producer Vikas Gupta. But later, both of them became friends and audiences loved their jodi. In fact, they nick-named the couple as ShiKas!

Shilpa’s Friendship With Akash, Arshi & Vikas Her friendship with Akash Dadlani and Arshi Khan was in limelight. People loved Arshi and Shilpa's friendship. After Shilpa became friends with Vikas, her friendship with Arshi and Akash turned sour! After Arshi and Akash left, Puneesh had been constantly supporting Shilpa. Why Shilpa Deserves To Win: 1. Complete Entertainer As Vikas said, Shilpa has been a complete entertainer. She has shown all her shades in the house. She has entertained the audiences and given content to the show! 2. Simple Shilpa was simple throughout the season. She never showed off that she has been working in the industry since a long time. 3. Generous Nature Shilpa won hearts with her generous and caring nature. She selflessly prepared food for all her housemates, even though they fought with her. The housemates themselves had praised her for her cooking skills and caring nature. 4. Never Stooped Low To Play The Game Shilpa never stooped low to play the game or perform the task like others. She maintained dignity even in the ugliest of fights and supported her friends. Shilpa’s Bigg Boss Journey In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss shows (video) her journey in the Bigg Boss house - From her entry to the house, to her fights with Vikas Gupta and her friendship with Akash and Arshi. Bigg Boss shows how strong Shilpa was even though her inmates criticised her. Shilpa Gets Teary-Eyed Shilpa gets teary-eyed as she watches how much her fans love her. She even agrees that whatever she is today is because of Bigg Boss!

Shilpa Shinde, is not doubt, the ultimate 'Kitchen Queen'! Do you want her to win? Hit the comment box to share your views...

Shilpa Shinde takes an emotional walk down memory lane as she once again witnesses everything that happened to her in the #BB11 house. #BB11Finale pic.twitter.com/RRah7xBlwd — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 13, 2018

Apne jaani dushman ka bhi saamne kiya Shilpa Shinde ne ek entertaining andaaz mein. #BB11Finale pic.twitter.com/7EEP9aFbqZ — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 13, 2018

Bigg Boss 11 WINNER: Shilpa Shinde Leads In BETS Followed By Hina Khan; Puneesh Least Favoured!