 »   »   »  Vikas Gupta Reveals The Promo Of His New Show Ace Of Space & It Looks Interesting!

Vikas Gupta, the mastermind, is back with a new show! He will be seen playing with the minds of the contestants in the upcoming show titled Ace of Space. The show will premiere on MTV on October 20, 2018. The contestants will not fight for money or win hearts, but will be seen fighting for the basic means of existence - space! Vikas will have everyone in his sight, controlling and manipulating their moves. The promo of the show was recently released and it seems interesting!
In the promo, the contestants (boys and girls) were seen fighting for food and more. Later, Vikas is seen monitoring them and will reduce the space, while the contestants panic. Apparently, the 18 contestants will stay in 6 rooms and gradually the space will be reduced. We assume that who survives will win the show! Vikas is seen monitoring the contestants. Check out what Vikas has to say about the show. Also don't forget to watch the promo at the end of the slider.
Vikas’ New Show
Regarding the show, the producer said in a statement, "It feels great to be associated with a show that gives me an opportunity to observe human behaviour and psyche in conditions that are completely extreme and almost impossible to survive in."
Ace Of Space Promo
He further added, "As a mastermind of the show, it will be pretty exciting to play with the minds of contestants and bring out the basic instinct of survival to mark one's territory using your heart and brain equally. It's important to breakdown to build yourself again. I'm looking forward to the show as it will promise full-on entertainment for the audience."
Vikas Says…
Regarding the show, the producer said in a statement, "It feels great to be associated with a show that gives me an opportunity to observe human behaviour and psyche in conditions that are completely extreme and almost impossible to survive in."
About The Show
He further added, "As a mastermind of the show, it will be pretty exciting to play with the minds of contestants and bring out the basic instinct of survival to mark one's territory using your heart and brain equally. It's important to breakdown to build yourself again. I'm looking forward to the show as it will promise full-on entertainment for the audience."
Mera Ghar Mere Rules #AceOfSpace on MTV India with The Mastermind .... all this sounds like it’s happening on some television series .... actually it is 🤪 MTV biggest reality show , it’s not once a week , not twice it’s everyday till the last one survives and wins the #AceofSpace . It’s my version of #hungergames #VikasGupta #realityshow #mtv #mtvindia #survival #mindfulness P.S. You are going to love when you get to know who all are invited to the house 🤐 😈 and Incase you don’t know we have been trending at number 1 worldwide on #twitter 🙏✌️ #Gratitude #letsgo
A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney) on Oct 4, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT
