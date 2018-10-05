English
 »   »   »  Vikas Gupta Reveals The Promo Of His New Show Ace Of Space & It Looks Interesting!

Vikas Gupta Reveals The Promo Of His New Show Ace Of Space & It Looks Interesting!

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Vikas Gupta, the mastermind, is back with a new show! He will be seen playing with the minds of the contestants in the upcoming show titled Ace of Space. The show will premiere on MTV on October 20, 2018. The contestants will not fight for money or win hearts, but will be seen fighting for the basic means of existence - space! Vikas will have everyone in his sight, controlling and manipulating their moves. The promo of the show was recently released and it seems interesting!

    In the promo, the contestants (boys and girls) were seen fighting for food and more. Later, Vikas is seen monitoring them and will reduce the space, while the contestants panic. Apparently, the 18 contestants will stay in 6 rooms and gradually the space will be reduced. We assume that who survives will win the show! Vikas is seen monitoring the contestants. Check out what Vikas has to say about the show. Also don't forget to watch the promo at the end of the slider.

    Vikas’ New Show

    Vikas shared a short promo and wrote, "Thank you @ektaravikapoor for launching the teaser for us . This one is special cause you will just have to watch the series . The journey from behind the screen to finally onscreen with my own show . Sachi me nahee socha this 😊 #Gratitude Hoping and Praying that the show is loved and enjoyed by all . Thank you @mtvindia directed by @kunal4pardeshi styled by @chandnikhanna make up @virusberry7 #Mtv #vikasgupta #AceofSpace #enteratyourownrisk #reality #Mastermind P.S. either you will get Fame or will loose Face . Welcome to #AceOfSpace." - (sic)

    Ace Of Space Promo

    He shared another video and wrote, "Mera Ghar Mere Rules #AceOfSpace on MTV India with The Mastermind .... all this sounds like it's happening on some television series .... actually it is 🤪 MTV biggest reality show , it's not once a week , not twice it's everyday till the last one survives and wins the #AceofSpace . It's my version of #hungergames #VikasGupta #realityshow #mtv #mtvindia #survival #mindfulness P.S. You are going to love when you get to know who all are invited to the house 🤐 😈 and Incase you don't know we have been trending at number 1 worldwide on #twitter 🙏✌️ #Gratitude #letsgo."

    Vikas Says…

    Regarding the show, the producer said in a statement, "It feels great to be associated with a show that gives me an opportunity to observe human behaviour and psyche in conditions that are completely extreme and almost impossible to survive in."

    About The Show

    He further added, "As a mastermind of the show, it will be pretty exciting to play with the minds of contestants and bring out the basic instinct of survival to mark one's territory using your heart and brain equally. It's important to breakdown to build yourself again. I'm looking forward to the show as it will promise full-on entertainment for the audience."

    View this post on Instagram

    Mera Ghar Mere Rules #AceOfSpace on MTV India with The Mastermind .... all this sounds like it’s happening on some television series .... actually it is 🤪 MTV biggest reality show , it’s not once a week , not twice it’s everyday till the last one survives and wins the #AceofSpace . It’s my version of #hungergames #VikasGupta #realityshow #mtv #mtvindia #survival #mindfulness P.S. You are going to love when you get to know who all are invited to the house 🤐 😈 and Incase you don’t know we have been trending at number 1 worldwide on #twitter 🙏✌️ #Gratitude #letsgo

    A post shared by Vikas Gupta (@lostboyjourney) on Oct 4, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

    Bigg Boss 12 Weekend Ka Vaar: Bharti Singh To Enter The House, But Here's The TWIST!

    Read more about: vikas gupta bigg boss 11
    Story first published: Friday, October 5, 2018, 15:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 5, 2018
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue