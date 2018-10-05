 »   »   »  Vikas Gupta Reveals The Promo Of His New Show Ace Of Space & It Looks Interesting!

Vikas’ New Show

Vikas shared a short promo and wrote, "Thank you @ektaravikapoor for launching the teaser for us . This one is special cause you will just have to watch the series . The journey from behind the screen to finally onscreen with my own show . Sachi me nahee socha this 😊 #Gratitude Hoping and Praying that the show is loved and enjoyed by all . Thank you @mtvindia directed by @kunal4pardeshi styled by @chandnikhanna make up @virusberry7 #Mtv #vikasgupta #AceofSpace #enteratyourownrisk #reality #Mastermind P.S. either you will get Fame or will loose Face . Welcome to #AceOfSpace." - (sic)

Ace Of Space Promo

He shared another video and wrote, "Mera Ghar Mere Rules #AceOfSpace on MTV India with The Mastermind .... all this sounds like it's happening on some television series .... actually it is 🤪 MTV biggest reality show , it's not once a week , not twice it's everyday till the last one survives and wins the #AceofSpace . It's my version of #hungergames #VikasGupta #realityshow #mtv #mtvindia #survival #mindfulness P.S. You are going to love when you get to know who all are invited to the house 🤐 😈 and Incase you don't know we have been trending at number 1 worldwide on #twitter 🙏✌️ #Gratitude #letsgo."

Vikas Says…

Regarding the show, the producer said in a statement, "It feels great to be associated with a show that gives me an opportunity to observe human behaviour and psyche in conditions that are completely extreme and almost impossible to survive in."

About The Show

He further added, "As a mastermind of the show, it will be pretty exciting to play with the minds of contestants and bring out the basic instinct of survival to mark one's territory using your heart and brain equally. It's important to breakdown to build yourself again. I'm looking forward to the show as it will promise full-on entertainment for the audience."