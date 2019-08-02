English
    Prince Narula Makes Yuvika Chaudhary's First Birthday Post Marriage Special; Showers Expensive Gifts

    By
    |

    Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are an adorable couple of the television industry. They are currently participating in Nach Baliye 9. Yuvika Chaudhary turned 36 today (July 2). It is Yuvika's first birthday post marriage and Prince Narula made it a special one by throwing her a grand party. The place was decked up with balloons and other decorative items. The party was graced by their friends.

    Yuvika's friends, Mahhi Vij, Bharti Singh, Vindhu Dara Singh and Vikas Kalantri took to social media to wish the birthday girl. Sharing a picture from Prince and Yuvika's wedding, Vikas wrote, "Happy birthday Yuvi @yuvikachaudhary keep smiling as you always do. Lots and lots of love as always 😘😘❤️❤️" Take a look at the birthday party pictures!

    Prince Makes Yuvika’s Birthday Special

    Prince pampered her by getting seven cakes and expensive gifts. Six cakes had letters 'YUVIKA' written on it and the seventh cake had different brand names on it. He also gifted her expensive jewellery.

    The Actor Kisses His Wife & Wishes Her

    Yuvika looked lovely in a shimmery silver dress with Coca Cola written on it, while Prince was dressed casually. Before cutting the cake, Yuvika was seen making a special wish. Prince wished her with a kiss. They fed each other cake.

    Yuvika Thanks Hubby Prince

    Yuvika shared pictures and videos from her birthday party on her Instagram stories. Sharing a picture, the actress captioned, "Love u baby thank u @princenarula." - (sic)

    Vikas Wishes Yuvika

    Vikas also shared a few pictures from the birthday celebration and wrote, "Yehi hota hai jab dost milte hain. Yeh toh sober picture thi. Happy birthday @yuvikachaudhary lots and lots of love keep smiling. #prince ki #yuvika @princenarula 🤗🤗" - (sic)

    Yehi hota hai jab dost milte hain. Yeh toh sober picture thi. Swipe right to see all the funny ones, happy birthday @yuvikachaudhary lots and lots of love keep smiling. #prince ki #yuvika @princenarula 🤗🤗

    Celebrating💃💃💃 . @princenarula @yuvikachaudhary . . #queen #waheguru #endmolshine #realityshow #realityshowwinner #relationshipgoals #truelove #yuvikachaudhary #privikaa #princenarula #privikaforever #puresouls #adorable #satnamwaheguruੴ #staytogether #favouritecouple #gudtogether #lovecouples #couplegoals #married

    Surprise 🎂♥️#privika #cake #celebrations🎉 #birthdaygirl #birthdayoutfit #princenarula #yuvikaprincenarula #happybirthday #Love #fanlove @yuvikachaudhary @princenarula @privikaa @princenarula_yuvika @prince_of_punjab_

    Most Read: Sanjivani Makers Hold Special Screening For Actors & Their Doctors; Start #ThankYouDoctor Initiative

    Story first published: Friday, August 2, 2019, 17:47 [IST]
