Amitabh Bachchan Pens Poem For Kaun Banega Crorepati 12; Reveals He Works For 12-14 Hours Each Day

Amitabh Bachchan resumed shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 after recovering from COVID-19. Ever since then, the actor has been keeping his fans updated by sharing latest photos and updates about the show on his Instagram handle and blog. Recently, he penned a poem for KBC 12. He also revealed in his blog that he works for 12 to 14 hours each day.

Sharing a picture of himself all dressed up to host the show in a blue three-piece suit, Amitabh wrote in Hindi, "Ji haan huzoor main kaam karta hoon, main tarah tarah ke kaam karta hoon, main kism kism ke kaam karta hoon. Kujh kaam kiye they maine masti main, kujh kiye praat-raat jabardasti mein. Ye KBC ki lat lagi hai logo ko, santusht karu bas yahi apeksha Sony ko. Shuruaat hui hai, abhi to din kujh baki hain, sneh aadar pyaar mile, to hum aabhari hain - ab. Hum apna kaam karein, tum apna kaam karo. (Yes sir I work, I do different kinds of things, I do a variety of work. I had done some things in fun, some I had done through day and night. People are addicted to KBC, Sony expects me to satisfy their expectations. It has just started, more days are yet to come. If I receive affection and respect, I will be grateful. - ab... We do our work, you do your work)."

At the end of the caption, Big B mentioned that he was inspired from poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra while writing the poem.

Talking about the shooting of the show, he revealed in his blog that he works for 12 to 14 hours each day. The actor wrote, "Work at early hours .. in the speed of completion .. and then some more .. 12 to 14 hours each day .. on the over the wonder what lies ahead .. work with the crew and support is an adhesive .. it remains glued for the duration after..."

Although the makers of the game reality show revealed a few promos, they are yet to announce the premiere date.

