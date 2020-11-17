Bigg Boss 14 November 16 Highlights: Kavita Gets Into Heated Arguments With Aly Goni And Jaan

The November 16 episode of Bigg Boss 14 begins with a heated spat between Aly Goni and Kavita Kaushik. The latter was in the garden area talking about the groups that exist in the house. This somehow ended up irking Aly and as he raises his voice, Kavita called him 'badtameez,' and 'gunda.' She went on to add that she is the only one playing alone in the BB 14 house. Aly too retaliated by calling her a 'pagal auraat.'

As Jasmin Bhasin tried to calm down Aly, he shouted at her to not interfere and screams 'shut up.' Later, Kavita gets into a spat with Jaan Kumar Sanu and taunts his personality by calling him a 'chamcha.' Meanwhile, Pavitra Pinia seems to be enjoying the drama, as she laughs her heart out.

After a few hours, Kavita opens her heart out and cries in front of Rubina Dilaik whilst alleging that the BB 14 house has snatched away her goodness. Rahul Vaidya also tries to console her. This is followed by Nikki Tamboli and Kavita talking about Aly intentionally picking up a fight the latter.

The next day, Bigg Boss announces the nomination task by revealing that on completion of 6 weeks of the show, a total of 6 contestants will be nominated. He further adds that only captain of the house Aly will get some special powers and not all contestants will get a chance to participate in the task.

Bigg Boss then asks Aly to choose six housemates who should be nominated this week according to him. He first names Kavita due to their fight followed by Nikki for her back-biting. He then nominates Jaan for not playing the game well and Abhinav by calling him 'tough competition’. Aly goes ahead and picks Eijaz as his fifth nomination. He reasons that Eijaz is lost in the game right now. Lastly, after some contemplation, he nominates Rubina which takes her complete surprise.

Later, Abhinav gets a chance to save one nominated contestant and he saves Rubina and nominates Rahul in her place. This is followed by Jasmin getting a chance to save someone and she saves Abhinav calling him her companion. She instead nominates Pavitra in his place by stating that she is playing a safe game. Jasmin then gives Rahul the chance to play the game and as a result, Nikki, Jaan, and Pavitra are seen buttering Rahul to save them.

Rahul decides to go with Pavitra and re-nominates Rubina. Pavitra gets the last turn to save a nominated contestant and nominate another in one in his or her place. Pavitra saves Rahul and nominates Jasmin. Finally, Bigg Boss announces that the contestants nominated for this week’s elimination are Jaan, Eijaz, Rubina, Nikki, Jasmin, and Kavita respectively.

