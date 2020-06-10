Disha Salian Death: Bharti, Rashami & Saumya Saddened Over Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Manager’s Death
Disha Salian, who managed actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma, passed away on Monday night (June 8, 2020). A cop from the Malvani Police Station said that the 28-year-old celebrity talent manager fell off the bedroom window as she was too drunk. Senior Inspector told Mumbai Mirror, "There were six friends in all. They were drinking after dinner. Disha Salian, who was also tipsy, walked to the window of the apartment from where she fell down around 1 am." Sushant Singh Rajput mourned the death of his ex-manager. Bharti Singh, Rashami Desai and others too were saddened over the celebrity manager's demise.
Bharti Singh Is Speechless
Bharti Singh shared an Insta story which has Disha's picture, in which the latter is seen with a dog. She captioned the picture, "Speechless😭😭😭😭😭😭 Rip."
Saumya Tandon Says ‘So Many Young Lives Are Gone!’
Saumya Tandon tweeted, "So many young lives are gone Manmeet Grewal, Preksha Mehta and now Disha Salion. To everyone who is suffering. It's tough very tough. Please hang in there. This too shall pass. I pray for you all. 😔"
Rashami Desai Recalled Her Last Call With Disha
Rashami Desai recalled her last call with Disha Salian as she mourned her demise. She shared Disha's picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "I still cannot believe that it was your birthday a few days ago. I still can't believe that we attended a zoom call party. I can't believe that you posted one of your favorite pictures with your favorite posture and captioned, 'You are your own choice #makeawisechoice.'And what made you choose this? You left all your loved ones, especially your parents, your friends, and the workplace you loved. I have always known you as a strong and stable personality.Where ever you are, you will always be in my prayers Disha."
Upen Patel Tweeted…
Upen Patel wrote, "This is heartbreaking to read.. such a lovely human being and so warm and always smiling.. I'm shock..this has shook me up #RIP #DishaSalian."
