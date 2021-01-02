Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Hadn't Planned To Join Alia & Ranbir Kapoor For New Year's Vacation
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been making headlines for their new year's vacation in Ranthambore with the Kapoors. The couple was often seen sharing pictures with Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor and others, however, a report has revealed that they had not planned the holiday together.
A source told Bollywood Hungama that it was coincidence and Deepika and Alia found out about the destination only days before the holiday. "Ranbir, Alia and their families had planned their holiday in Ranthambore for NewYears months in advance. Alia ran into Deepika in the last week of December and they began chatting on holiday plans for the New Year. That's when they got to know that both of them were heading to the same destination for New Year's," said the source.
Deepika's Vacation With The Kapoors Was A Coincidence
Many pictures from the staycation went viral on social media. The most recent one has Ranbir, Alia, Ranveer and Deepika all together smiling at the camera. In the picture, all four were seen twinning in black. Ranbir and Alia posed without a mask, while the husband and wife duo, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted with a black mask.
The Four Were Spotted Taking Pictures With Fans
With pictures of Ranveer with Neetu Kapoor making rounds on the internet, fans were convinced that Deepika is also staying with the Kapoors. However, a source told the portal, "That's not the way it is. Deepika can never be comfortable around Ranbir's mother. She was never made to feel welcome when she was seeing Ranbir."
"Ranveer and Deepika are on their own. Pictures on the social media are giving the wrong impression of the couple clasped to the Kapoors for the vacation, " a mutual friend of Alia and Deepika added.
Deepika And Ranveer Were Spotted At Mumbai Airport On Saturday Morning
While Deepika and Ranveer travelled without their parents. Ranbir and Alia were joined by Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samaira Kapoor, Bharat Sahni, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt. The families have arrived back in Mumbai as they were spotted at Kanila airport on Saturday (January 2) morning.
