Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh Hadn't Planned To Join Alia & Ranbir Kapoor For New Year's Vacation

Deepika's Vacation With The Kapoors Was A Coincidence

Many pictures from the staycation went viral on social media. The most recent one has Ranbir, Alia, Ranveer and Deepika all together smiling at the camera. In the picture, all four were seen twinning in black. Ranbir and Alia posed without a mask, while the husband and wife duo, Ranveer and Deepika were spotted with a black mask.

The Four Were Spotted Taking Pictures With Fans

With pictures of Ranveer with Neetu Kapoor making rounds on the internet, fans were convinced that Deepika is also staying with the Kapoors. However, a source told the portal, "That's not the way it is. Deepika can never be comfortable around Ranbir's mother. She was never made to feel welcome when she was seeing Ranbir."

"Ranveer and Deepika are on their own. Pictures on the social media are giving the wrong impression of the couple clasped to the Kapoors for the vacation, " a mutual friend of Alia and Deepika added.

Deepika And Ranveer Were Spotted At Mumbai Airport On Saturday Morning

While Deepika and Ranveer travelled without their parents. Ranbir and Alia were joined by Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Samaira Kapoor, Bharat Sahni, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt. The families have arrived back in Mumbai as they were spotted at Kanila airport on Saturday (January 2) morning.