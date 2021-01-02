Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone Enjoy Tiger Safari With Family In Ranthambore; See Pictures
While pictures of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's Ranthambore vacation continue to surface on social media even after the end of their trip, there is another Bollywood celebrity couple who has been holidaying in the same spot, but have managed to keep their vacation under wraps. We are talking about Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.
We bring you some pictures of the duo enjoying a jungle safari with their family in the 'Land of Tigers'.
Wild Tales
Deepika Padukone's parents Prakash and Ujjala Padukone, and sister Anisha also joined the duo (Ranveer and Deepika) on their vacation. Here's a glimpse of how 'DeepVeer' enjoyed a tiger safari with their family.
A Perfect Family Moment
Dressed in winter wear along with blankets wrapped around themselves to keep the cold at bay, the power couple along with Deepika's family members, is seen posing for a picture in the open-air jeep.
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor & Alia Bhatt In One Frame
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone also caught up with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt during their Ranthambore trip. Here's a snap of the 'viral' moment. Earlier, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor had shared an epic selfie with her son and Ranveer. Later, the Padmaavat actor had also joined the Kapoors for New Year eve's celebration.
Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh Shares His First Post Of 2021
The Simmba actor took to his Instagram page to share a beautiful picture of the Ranthambore forest sunrise by the lake. He captioned it as, "#views."
With respect to films, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone will be seen sharing screen space in Kabir Khan's sports drama '83.
