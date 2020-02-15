From Love Jihad To Makers Being Biased Towards Sidharth - Biggest Controversies Of Bigg Boss 13

Karni Sena Demands Ban

Initially when the show started, the concept of 'Bed Friend Forever' and a few tasks didn't go down well with a section of the viewers, who slammed the makers and the channel for the same. The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) had sent a letter to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, urging him to impose a ban on Bigg Boss 13, on grounds of vulgarity. Karni Sena had also demanded a ban on the show alleging the show is against Indian culture and suggested that it promotes love jihad.

Makers Biased Towards Sidharth

Many viewers and even celebrities felt that the makers are biased towards Sidharth Shukla as he was not punished as he was abusive or getting physical during the tasks. It was also said that the actor was protected by the makers as he was dating the Chief Content Officer (CCO) Manisha Sharma of the show.

Arti's Shocking Revelation

Arti Singh had revealed that she was locked in a room and one of the servants in her house almost raped when she was just 13-years-old. She had said that she shouted for help but no one could hear her cries as the servant had locked all the doors and windows. The actress added she had jumped from the second floor of her house and ran on the street crying for help.

Asim and Himanshi

Asim proposing Himanshi and she accepting his proposal after she entered the house (after breaking up with her finace, Chow) created headlines. It was said that Asim was in relationship and he hadn't broken up with his girl. Many viewers also felt that the 'love' proposal was a drama.

Sidharth & Rashami Fight

Sidharth and Rashami's never-ending and bad fights had created headlines. Sidharth had called her 'aisi ladki', which Rashami didn't like. When Salman Khan questioned them during Weekend Ka Vaar, Rashami was seen crying her heart out as she felt Sid was disrespecting her. Salman lashed out at both of them for bringing their past in the house.

Rashami & Arhaan Break up

Salman Khan exposed Arhaan Khan on the show. He revealed that Arhaan was not only married but also has a kid, which Rashami didn't know. Post his eviction, Rashami got to know many things about Arhaan and decided to break up with him.

Vishal & Madhurima Fight

Vishal and Madhurima's love-hate relationship confused fans. The duo had gotten into an ugly fight and Madhurima had hit Vishal with a frying pan which got her eliminated.