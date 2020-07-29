Gaurav Chanana Doubles Daily Wage Workers’ Pay; Says He's Not Doing It Out Of Generosity

Everyone is going through a tough time due to the pandemic. The daily wagers are most affected among all. At such times, Gaurav Chanana, who is known for his show Sanjivani, has come out in support of these daily wagers. The actor's production house, Lucifer Circus has doubled daily wage workers' pay.

The actor was quoted by TOI as saying, "Given the new guidelines by the government that allow entertainment units to work on alternate days resulting in daily wage labourers getting half their usual salaries, my production house has decided to pay these workers for the day lost at the ad shoot starting this July. This is to ensure that the daily wage workers do not have to worry about the consequences of a skipped day of work."

He further added, "It is a tough decision, as budgets have been and will continue to be slashed, and an extra sanitization cost has to be added. I am not doing this out of generosity. It is simply that I have seen hunger, and would like it if at least the daily wagers get their earning."

Senior Joint Secretary, Cine And TV Artistes Association (CINTAA), Amit Behl appreciated the benevolence of Chanana. Amit said, "On the actors' front, a lot of us have been asked to take pay cuts. The TV producers have been mentioning that the broadcasters have been asking them to do so. In such times, if a production house is being extra benevolent, we are very grateful to them. Many technicians have not received payments, and at such time, if somebody would be paid double, it is awesome."

Producer Vivek Budakoti, whose show Patiala Babes went off air, who continues to pay a stipend to his team to tide them through COVID also appreciated Gaurav's move. He called his choice highly commendable and said he appreciates such noble initiatives. He said that at this time, when budgets are slashed and restrictions are made for our safety, such move is not easy.

