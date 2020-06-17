Namit Khanna Opens Up About Sanjivani Going Off-Air, His On-Screen Chemistry With Surbhi Chandna

Star Plus’ Medical drama Sanjivani returned to the small screens last year on popular demand with Ishqbaaaz actress Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna in the lead roles. However, in a short span of time, the show faced a number of hurdles in the form of time slot change and two popular characters quitting the show. This resulted in the show going off-air prematurely in the month of March this year. And now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, leading man Namit Khanna opened up about the show’s early ouster and his on-screen chemistry with Surbhi.

Namit said, “The fate of any show is an amalgamation of many departments coming together to make the show a success. I never took the onus on myself being the lead of the show. For me, the show worked wonders! In fact, it was exactly what my career needed at that point. From receiving immense fan love to being the face of such a cult TV show, airing on the top channel in the country, and working with many established actors. I couldn’t have asked for more. I just sincerely did the job I was hired for. I did my best to stay away from the TRP game and factors that were beyond my control.”

He added, “One thing everyone was sure of was that 'Sidisha’ (Surbhi and Namit’s couple name) worked from the very first episode. Fans wanted more and more of them and that was pretty much the backbone of this rendition of Sanjivani. But after a point when the creators decided to change things around by introducing new nuanced characters and replacing the existing ones, the fans were really annoyed initially and later felt totally betrayed. They had invested a lot in 'Sidisha’ and had high hope for the couple but I think the new tracks took it all away from them. The pair had created ripples in the industry and were trending all through the time they were around.”

ALSO READ: Surbhi Chandna Reveals She Was Thrown Out Of Shoot! Here's What Happened