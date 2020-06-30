    Sushant Singh Rajput
      Here's What Asha Negi Said When Insta User Questioned Her For Not Mentioning Sushant Singh Rajput

      Asha Negi, who became popular with her role of Purvi in Pavitra Rishta, recently shared a video, in which she recalled good old Pavitra Rishta days. The actress had shared the video on her Instagram account. But one of the users didn't like the fact that she didn't mention her co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. When the user questioned her about the same, Asha gave a befitting reply! She asked the user why can't a person grieve in private!

      Asha captioned the video as, "It was a life-changing experience to be a part of #pavitrarishta. Working with the best cast and crew, this show was bound to be the no. 1 show at the time..I received a lot of love from the fans as Poorvi and still cherish my days working with the team."

      Heres What Asha Negi Said When A User Questioned Her For Not Mentioning About Sushant Singh Rajput!

      To this a user commented, "You never spoke or mentioned anything for Sushant." Asha, who noticed the comment, replied, "Is it that important to follow the trend and mention about how you feel on social media? Can a person not grieve in private?"

      Sushant and Asha, who were in the same show, didn't work together, as the actress, apparently, joined the cast after Sushant exited the show.

      For the uninitiated, Pavitra Rishta not only made Asha and Sushant's careers, but also of other actors like his co-actress Ankita Lokhande and Rithvik Dhanjani's careers. The show was so simple that people connected with it and hence became people's favourite.

