Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Bhavana Waghela Won Rs 50 Lakh With This Question! Will She Win Rs 1 Crore?

Sony TV's popular game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 (KBC 12) has been keeping the audiences hooked to the television. Till now, the show has witnessed three crorepatis. The latest contestant of KBC 12, Bhavana Waghela will be facing the Rs 1 crore question tonight (December 31). Let's see if she finally attempts it and goes on to win it!

For the uninitiated, the December 30 episode of KBC 12 began with the rollover contestant Neha Rathi from Nagpur, who chose to quit the game, as she didn't know the correct answer to the first question in the episode. Bhavana Waghela, a first standard school teacher from Ratnagiri, Maharashtra, was the next contestant to take over the hot seat.

The host Amitabh Bachchan was quite impressed with the way Bhavana Waghela answered most questions confidently even after using up all her lifelines. She won Rs 50 lakh on KBC 12 and will be answering the Rs 1 crore question today (December 31). The Rs 50 lakh question that Bhavana Waghela answered correctly was related to Raja Ram Mohan Roy.

The Rs 50 lakh question on KBC 12 December 30 episode is:

In which language did Raja Ram Mohan Roy write his book whose title translates in English as 'Gift to Monotheists'? The four options: A. French B. Bengali C. Persian D. Latin. The correct answer: C. Persian.

While chatting with Big B, Bhavana revealed many snippets from her personal life. She shared how her husband's friend cheated on them in business and ran away with their hard-earned money. On hearing this, Big B advised Bhavana's husband to be careful and to listen to what the women of the house have to say. He also said that his wife Jaya Bachchan spots mischievous people. Big B feels that women have a sixth sense and they are able to identify a person's hidden motives.

Watch this space to know what happens on KBC 12 tonight!

