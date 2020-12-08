KBC 12: Contestant Based Out Of Germany Got Stuck In India Due To Lockdown

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 is no doubt happening under unusual circumstances, that is, the COVID-19 pandemic. This has affected the way the show is being filmed, the lack of live audiences, barring any sort of physical contact between the host Amitabh Bachchan and contestants.

Contestants, who open up about their personal stories to Big B, have also been sharing their experiences with the pandemic. On Monday's (December 7) episode of KBC 12, Rachana Trivedi from Rajkot, Gujarat took the hot seat. She had an interesting story to share about how the pandemic had an impact on her life.

Rachana, who was based out of Germany, got stuck in India when the nationwide lockdown was announced during her visit. She had travelled to India for a small family holiday before the COVID-19 outbreak prompted the government to announce lockdown and impose travel bans.

The contestant shared that her German visa got expired during the lockdown. However, she is continuing to work from home for her Germany-based firm. She plans to return to Germany when the Covid storm blows over.

Rachana took the hotseat and got to the Rs 10,000 question and won it, before the hooter sounded, ending Monday's episode.

In a promo aired by the channel, we see Rachana conversing with the much loved host about football, and asking his opinion on the better player between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Big B admits that he is a Chelsea supporter whereas Rachana says that she is a Manchester United fan. The fun banter between the two will be seen tonight (December 8) as Rachana is the roll over contestant.

