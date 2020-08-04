    For Quick Alerts
      Kunal Jaisingh And Aneri Vajani's Pavitra Bhagya To Go Off Air Owing To Low TRPs?

      Many television shows went off air due to COVID-19 crisis. One of the most popular shows of the show Naagin 4, couldn't garner the required TRPs and the makers decided to shut down the show. Now, yet another Ekta Kapoor's show Pavitra Bhagya which is aired on Colors TV is under the scanner!

      A source close to the production house told Spotboye that the show is not doing well in terms of TRPs and is currently under the scanner. The source further revealed that if the ratings do not increase in the coming days, the channel might axe the show!

      There is no confirmation about the show going off air from either the makers or the actors. Spotboye report suggested that that actors of the show are not aware of any such development yet.

      For the uninitiated, Pavitra Bhagya revolves around Pranati Mishra (Aneri), who falls in love with Reyansh Khurana, a rich, arrogant playboy. Reyansh leaves Pranati when she informs him that she is pregnant as he doesn't want to become a father. Pranati gives birth to a baby girl, Jugnu in an unconscious condition at the hospital. But her mother lies to her saying she had miscarriage and gives the baby to an orphanage. Jungu grows up as a naughty young girl, who is always up to tricks in the orphanage. The journey of the trio is all about the show.

      Initially, the show looked promising and child actor Vaishnavi Prajapati (Jugnu) stole the limelight. But now, looks like the makers have to still work on characters and bring in new twists to keep the audiences engaged to the show.

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 18:30 [IST]
