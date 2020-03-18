Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Contestants Sent Home; Has The Show Ended Due To Coronavirus Outbreak?

Mujhse Shaadi Karoge has been in the news ever since it was announced. The show features Bigg Boss 13 contestants Shehnaz Gill and Paras Chhabra, who are seen finding suitable partners. The contestants who participated in the show were quite well-known celebrities. Although the show received a lot of backlash from viewers, the makers kept it going! Of later, there have been rumours of the show going off air (on March 20) due to low TRPs, but Paras clarified saying that he hasn't heard anything as such. Now, looks like the show will go off air before itself!

The contestants of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge were sent to their home due to Coronavirus scare. The contestants even shared pictures on their Instagram stories and the captions indicated that the show has ended. Navdeesh Kaur shared a picture with other contestants and captioned it as, "Cronaa ko vajah se bahar." - (sic). Sanjjanaa Galrani also shared a few pictures and informed fans about the wrap up. She also wrote that she will miss Paras and others from MSK team.

Vikas Gupta shared a picture snapped with MSK contestants and captioned it as, "What an experience and what an adventure #mujhseshaadikaroge #piyush #khushi #vikasgupta #shehnaazgill #paraschhabra." - (sic)

On the other hand, it is being said that the contestants might resume shoot situation is controlled. The show's end might be delayed because of Coronavirus outbreak. A source was quoted Spotboye as saying, "Yes, the contestants are packing their bags right now and are going back home. Show was supposed to go off-air on March 27 but now it will most certainly be delayed."

It has to be seen when the contestants will resume shoot and when the show will go off air (as there is no official confirmation of show's end).

