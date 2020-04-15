    For Quick Alerts
      Mumbai Police Urges People To Stay At Home By Sharing Roshesh Sarabhai's Unique Poems

      The lockdown was extended recently and the Twitter account of Mumbai Police, known for posting witty tweets, came up with hilarious memes that were extremely relatable and gave out an important message to the citizens. The Mumbai Police posted unique poems of Roshesh Sarabhai to share lessons about the ongoing lockdown and also urged people to stay at home.

      Sharing four images based on the character, Rosesh Sarabhai, played by Rajesh Kumar, from the comedy show, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, the Mumbai Police tweeted, "Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam. Shaving ke liye cream se better hai foam. During the lockdown, please stay at home. #LockdownLessons #TakingOnCorona." - (sic)

      Mumbai Police Urges People To Stay At Home By Sharing Roshesh Sarabhais Unique Poems

      One image tells people to wash their hands while the other urges people to cover their mouth while coughing or sneezing. The other two images talk about reporting fake news and the importance of social distancing.

      Actor Rajesh liked the tweets and re-tweeted them. He tweeted, "Wow thanks Mumbai police...indeed very creative😂😂😂🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻." The actor also posted the video version of the poems and tweeted, "For all Rosesh poetry fans.. here is the video version of all poems.. courtsey @MumbaiPolice . Chahe jao Paris ya phir Rome. U will be safe if you stay at home Whoooopieeee!!" - (sic)

      Meanwhile, tweeple loved the creativity. The posts went viral and triggered hilarious reactions. The post has already garnered over 2K retweets and over 8K likes.

      In the recent past, Mumbai Police had even shared memes based on the Professor from the hit TV series, Money Heist, and Main Noon Na.

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 13:33 [IST]
