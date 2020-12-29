Rajesh Kumar On Pakistani Remake Of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai: They’ve Destroyed The Essence Of The Show

A few weeks ago, writer of iconic show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Aatish Kapadia slammed Pakistani makers over an unofficial remake of his cult show. He called it 'word to word', 'frame to frame' copy. The lead actress of the show, Rupali Ganguly had also reacted to the same. Now, actor Rajesh Kumar, who played the role of Rosesh in the show, has reacted to it.

Rajesh also said that the Pakistani remake of Sarabhai is a 'frame to frame' copy and agreed with Aatish's statement that it is a 'daylight robbery'. He feels that the Pakistani makers have destroyed the essence of the show.

Rajesh was quoted by HT as saying, "We got this as a Whatsapp forward and couldn't believe that this has actually happened. This Pakistani show called Chana Jor Garam is a frame to frame copy. It's a total copyright violation. They've destroyed the essence of the show, seems like they've not understood the show to begin with and made a complete mockery out of it. The humour is substandard. It's a disaster."

He further added, "Aatish Kapadia has rightly said, it's a daylight robbery. To me, this is dacoity. People are taking advantage of the things available in our country and recreating a show without understanding the social structure it was based on, without knowing the storyline properly. They're just making a circus out of it. It's utterly ridiculous. I don't think a classic show like this can be recreated."

Rajesh revealed that the rights of the show is with the channel where it was first aired. He also revealed that Aatish and team are discussing the legal steps that need to be taken. He added that they do not want to give more publicity by talking much about the show but they want to convey a message that this (copying) is not acceptable.

When asked if there is possibility of season 3, he said that this has been has been a constant discussion as they want to bring the show back, but then they all have other commitments- he is busy with his web show, Rupali Gangulyis busy with her show, Sumeet Raghvan is working on a new show and Ratna Pathak Shah is busy with her films. So, they all need to come together to do the third season and are hoping that it happens soon.

