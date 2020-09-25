Sofia Hayat Asks People To Boycott Bigg Boss 14 For Sushant Singh Rajput

Sofia captioned the video, "BOYCOTT BIGG BOSS 14 FOR SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT. If you watch Bigg Boss this season , you support nepotism in the Industry and you support bad treatment of women! YOU HAVE THE POWER NOT SALMAN OR BOLLYWOOD!"

Sofia Feels Bigg Boss Is Promoting Nepotism

In the video, Sofia was seen telling, "Jaan Sanu, who has just been announced to go into the Bigg Boss house. He is, of course, the son of Kumar Sanu, another star child. I am personally very disappointed because over the last few months, we have seen what happened to Sushant Singh Rajput. He was a victim of nepotism. A young life that was lost due to the industry's mistreatment towards new commers. Bigg Boss has no regards to what has been happening around."

‘When I Was In Bigg Boss, I Was Badly Treated’

She added, "When I was in Bigg Boss, I was badly treated. I represented all the women, who have been abused and not heard, Sushant represents everyone, who is a victim of nepotism. It is up to you if you want to support Sushant, and if you want to then you should boycott Bigg Boss."

‘Bigg Boss Ko Sharam Ani Chahiye’

The ex-Bigg Boss contestant further added, "Bollywood is not about star children; it's about you. You control Bollywood and you choose what you want on television. Therefore, you choose what becomes popular. Bigg Boss ko sharam ani chahiye, that pehla guest woh choose karte hai, Jaanu Sanu, another star kid! Let's take nepotism out of the industry. Boycott bigg boss and end nepotism and mistreatment of women."