      TMKOC: Is Palak Sidhwani Aka Sonu Dating Kush Shah Aka Goli? The Actress Clarifies The Rumours

      Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, all film and TV shoots have come to a halt. As a result, most celebs are using this time to virtually connect with their fans on social media. In the same vein, Palak Sidhwani aka Sonu of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recently held a live Instagram video tete-a-tete with her followers. The young actress also used the opportunity to clear dating rumours with her fellow co-star Kush Shah aka Goli.

      Palak and Kush are a part of the huge ensemble of the much-loved sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The Sony SAB show has been enthralling audiences of all age groups for more than 11 years now. It enjoys unprecedented amounts of popularity whilst maintaining its numero uno position in terms of ratings when it comes to comedy shows on television.

      TMKOC

      For the unversed, Palak Sidhwani, who replaced Nidhi Bhanushali on the show as Sonu, was successful in winning over the viewers’ hearts, in a rather short period of time with her able portrayal of the character. As a result, she also enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Just like her other cast-mates, the actress is continuing to keep her admirers entertained with fun posts to ward of lockdown blues.

      In her latest Live session, Palak answered all the questions her fans posted on Instagram. This was when an interesting question asking if she is dating her show co-actor Kush Shah aka Goli came her way. The actress was quick to shoot down the rumours with her prompt reply. Palak said, “Paagal ho kya? Kush mera bahot acha dost hai” (Kush is a really good friend to me).” She then went on to confess that she misses being on the set and shooting for the show.

      Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 21:46 [IST]
