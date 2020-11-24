Varun Badola On Father Vishwa Mohan Badola's Demise: His Legacy Will Stay On Forever

Senior actor Vishwa Mohan Badola, who was seen in films like Munnabhai MBBS, Jodha Akbar, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Jolly LLB 2 and TV show Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, passed away on Monday (November 23) due to age-related issues. He was 84. His son, Varun Badola, who was recently seen in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, shared an emotional post on his father's demise. He called his father a legend and said that his legacy will stay on forever.

The actor shared his father's picture on his Instagram account and wrote, "A lot of people crib about the fact that their kids do not listen to them. Many forget that kids are always watching them. My father never sat me down to teach me anything. He made learning a way of life for me. He set an example so exemplary that I had no choice but... follow. If you think that I am a good actor, blame him. If I write, he has to take the onus. If I sing... well if I had just about 1/10th of his singing talent, I would have become a singer. I left Delhi and came to Mumbai because his name was too big in that city to counter. I protested that people judge me, they unduly favour me because I am your son. He promptly told me to go and find my own identity some place else if I thought his name was a hinderance. He told me to always operate out of my comfort zone."

He further added, "He made me a MAN. Not many know that he was a journalist by profession. A master on South East Asian affairs. Travelled the world twice over. He did more than 400 hundred plays for AIR. He was an actor par excellence. When he sang, time stopped. Make no mistake, THIS MAN WAS A LEGEND. But for me, he was my father. A father who was always watching and always listening. So ladies and gentlemen The Man, The Legend, The Phenomenon has called it a day. But his legacy will stay on forever in various forms. Mr. Vishwa Mohan Badola 1936 - 2020."

Varun's industry friends offered condolences. Shweta Tiwari commented, "Pls accept my Condolences Varun..🙏🏼 May he rest in peace 🙏🏼" and Karan Veer Mehra commented, "Loads of power, strength and prayers for the entire family , 🙏& May is soul RIP 🙏." Shivani Sopori and Shaalien Malhotra also offered condolences.

