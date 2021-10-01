Adish Vaidya Reveals The Real Reason Behind Quitting Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin; Read Statement

Adish Vaidya, who played the role of Mohit Chavan in the Star Plus show, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, has recently quit the show. The actor has been replaced by Vihan Verma. Ever since he left the show, netizens started wondering the real reason behind his exit from GHKPM. Amidst all, Adish Vaidya recently revealed the real reason behind him quitting the Star Plus show.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Adish Vaidya said that he was not creatively satisfied with the show and his screen space in it. He said, "I quit the show mid-August because I wasn't creatively satisfied and didn't get enough screen time as was promised to me. But I stayed put for a year, as it was morally and ethically right to fulfill my commitment and serve my notice period. I waited for a year for my character to grow, but nothing that was promised to me was fulfilled. I realised that there was no scope and my track wasn't shaping up as I had envisioned. I waited for the channel and production house to figure things out, but eventually, I realised that in spite of performing well, the character wouldn't grow. I wasn't happy with it."

The actor further stated that he took a month and a half to take this decision. Adish Vaidya said that there were creative differences but he didn't have an issue with the production house. He revealed that everything has been settled on a good note. When asked about his participation in Bigg Boss 15, he denied the same and said that he took the step for his growth as an artist.

Adish Vaidya recently shared a special post on Instagram. He captioned the special video as, "I have quit Ghum Hain Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin on Star Plus. It was not an easy decision for me. I was not happy with the screen space I was getting against what was promised to me and as a result, I couldn't find any further growth in the character. I tried giving justice to the character and did my best for an entire year. But you always want to grow as an artist and when you don't feel that way, tough choices need to be taken. I am so sorry to disappoint all you lovely viewers of the show who don't want me to quit. I am thankful to all of you for showering so much love always. (a bit emotional while writing this). But life goes on, and you wait for better things ahead. I hope you all continue to keep loving me in my future endeavors. Thanks to all my wonderful co-actors and dear friends who made my life easy and happy on set. I am going to miss every one of them so much. All the fun times, the violent laughs, god ! Thanks to the production and channel for having me on the show a year back. @starplus @cockcrowandshaika_ent And most of all, thanks to all of you who have been so kind and supportive ! I hope you miss this 'Mohit Chavhan' a little..🥺 Love to all. Always." (sic)

Recently, a source close to the Bigg Boss Marathi 3 show informed Filmibeat that Adish Vaidya will be entering the Mahesh Manjrekar show as a wild card. However, the actor has not yet confirmed his participation.