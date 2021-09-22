Arjun Bijlani, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood & Others Party After Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 Finale Shoot (Videos)

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale's shoot was finally completed yesterday (September 21, 2021) in Film City, Mumbai. Arjun Bijlani has won the show and Divyanka Tripathi became the first runner-up of the Rohit Shetty show. Ever since the news came out, fans started congratulating Arjun Bijlani on his victory.

Well, after wrapping up the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Arjun Bijlani, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Varun Sood, Anushka Sen and others partied late night at Bijlani's house in Mumbai. The dance videos and pictures are going viral on social media.

After seeing these pictures, one can say that they partied like there is no tomorrow. Interestingly, Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal too joined the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 after party and danced with Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Abhinav Shukla and many others. They are looking amazing in casual outfits and their party is lit.

On the other hand, Divyanka Tripathi received a grand welcome at her home after the shoot of the Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale. She shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram handle and captioned the post as, "Kuchh pal pyaar ke... Last evening...I got more than expected..genuine love from all corners. Thanks to all who believed in me, who cared."

Several contestants of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 also shared pictures on Instagram from the sets of the grand finale. Let's have a look at them-

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 grand finale, it will be aired on September 25 and 26, 2021 at 9:30 pm on Colors TV. The finalists are - Arjun Bijlani, Divyanka Tripathi, Shweta Tiwari, Vishal Aditya Singh, Rahul Vaidya and Varun Sood. Many eliminated contestants like Abhinav Shukla, Anushka Sen, Aastha Gill, Sourabh Raaj Jain and others graced the mega event hosted by Rohit Shetty. Notably, the show will be replaced by Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Salman Khan.