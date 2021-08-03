Bigg Boss 15 House’s Inside Pictures Go Viral On Social Media; Have A Look

A few days ago, Bigg Boss OTT house's inside pictures had gone viral on social media, and fans couldn't hold their excitement after seeing a unique zodiac sign theme of the show. Hosted by Karan Johar, the makers have already announced singer Neha Bhasin as the first contestant of BB OTT, which is all set to start on August 8, 2021, on VOOT. For the unversed, the OTT version will run for six weeks on VOOT and later, it will shift to TV as Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan.

Like Bigg Boss OTT, fans are also excited to know who are going inside Bigg Boss 15's house. Amidst all, a latest video of Bigg Boss 15 house and Weekend Ka Vaar sets is now going viral on social media, and fans are all curious to know the theme of the house.

Watch the video here:

In the above video shared by The Khabri on Twitter, one can see the set of Bigg Boss 15 is being constructed by the workers. From the looks of it, it is undergoing a massive transformation. Especially, the Weekend Ka Vaar stage is looking grand. On the other hand, the areas inside the house such as the kitchen, bedroom, living and dining areas are also making fans curious about its theme since it's not yet fully constructed. We must say that the quirky touch to the house is indeed increasing anticipation amongst the masses for the show.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 will have celebrities as well as commoners. If reports are to be believed, Maera Misshra, Arjun Bijlani, Neha Kakkar and others are expected to participate in the show. However, there is no official confirmation about the same. Stay tuned for more Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss OTT updates!