Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Kajal Pisal Is NOT Entering The Show

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the popular shows on television. It is one of the top 5 shows on television and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to keep the audience hooked to the television screen. Recently, Shafaq Naaz entered the show. There have been reports that Kajal Pisal, who will be seen in Colors' Sirf Tum, will be entering GHKPM.

However, the actress has rubbished the reports and clarified that she is already a part of a daily soap and not doing GHKPM.

Kajal was quoted by India-Forum as saying, "I'm already a part of a daily soap. I'm not doing Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. I really don't know from where the rumours are coming from."

A source close to GHKPM also confirmed the same and said that the team is not even looking out for a new casting and they haven't even contacted Kajal. The source called it a baseless rumour.

Meanwhile, Kajal is elated to be a part of Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh's Sirf Tum and revealed that although she was sceptical about playing a mother, the role has lot more to it, which is why she accepted it.

She was quoted by TOI as saying, "Even if I try to dodge the role of a mother right now, at some point one would get into that trap. I have always said no to such roles but I agreed to do this one in Sirf Tum because I will be playing a grey character and it's very interesting. And there are many things that revolve around my character. This role is out of my comfort zone and I am really expecting a lot from it."