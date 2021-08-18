Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt Reveals Secret Behind His On-Screen Chemistry With Co-Star Ayesha

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the popular and top shows on television. The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma in the lead roles. Neil, who plays the role of ACP Virat on the show and is currently dating Aishwarya and the two even had a roka ceremony early this year, recently revealed that the show is precious for him as both his personal and professional life are going great.

While talking to TOI, the actor also revealed the secret behind his on-screen chemistry with co-star Ayesha.

Regarding the show, he said that he is really happy and fortunate to be a part of this show. He also added that he can't thank the audience and God enough and every moment that he is breathing is something that he is thankful for.

Regarding his on-screen chemistry with Ayesha, he told the leading daily, "Ayesha Singh and I have clicked naturally. We don't prepare for our scenes much. I don't like to prepare for my scenes. I like to keep things natural and spontaneous. Thankfully our writers the scenes they write are very real and we have to just add our flavours to it. Half of the work is done by our writers and the makers are doing a very good job."

On completing 14 years in the industry and popularity of his character, Neil said that he wants to remain unfazed by success and failures. He added that he has not changed as he still appreciates small things that the fans do and also acknowledge it.