Indian Idol 12: Ashish Reacts To Fans Calling His Elimination Unfair; Says He Doesn't Want To Disappoint Them

Indian Idol 12 is inching towards finale. The show which had top seven contestants, now has six talented singers, after the latest elimination of Ashish Kulkarni. Fans were extremely angry with Ashish's elimination as they felt he deserved to stay. They also wanted Shanmukhapriya to be eliminated instead of Ashish. Now, the singer, has reacted to the same.

Regarding his elimination, he told IE, "Honestly, all six of them are such great singers. And if I actually have to lose against anyone, I would choose them. I don't take it as a defeat as they are indeed very good."

Ashish, who hails from Pune, is a trained classical musician. The singer is touched by the support he has received from fans and added that it has added more responsibility on him. He said that he wants to work hard and doesn't want to disappoint his fans.

He further said, "I won't say I am overwhelmed but now, when I know I am loved so much, I want to keep doing good. I would never want to disappoint them in any way."

Indian Idol 12: Ashish Kulkarni Gets Eliminated; Angry Fans Say Shanmukhapriya Should Have Been Evicted

Ashish said that Indian Idol has given him a lot and the show has trained and groomed him. He said that every artist goes through self-doubt and he feels that he has managed to overcome that.

Indian Idol 12: Rahul Vaidya Reacts To Amit Kumar Row & Pawandeep-Arunita's Romantic Angle

With Ashish's exit, only six contestants are left and they are- Shanmukha Priya, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohd Danish, Sayli Kamble and Nihal Tauro. As per the latest report, the grand finale will be held on August 15.

Who do you think will make it to top 3? Who do you think will win this season? Hit the comment box to share your views.