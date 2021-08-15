Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale LIVE: Shershaah Stars Sidharth And Kiara Appear On Stage

Indian Idol 12's grand finale has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses since it was announced. The promos of the mega event were already trending on social media and fans were not keeping calm to witness the musical festival on small screen. For the unversed, Indian Idol 12 has six finalists - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Shanmukhapriya, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish and Sayli Kamble. The Indian Idol 12 grand finale is happening today (August 15, 2021). The mega event will be telecast for 12 hours i.e., from noon to midnight on the occasion of Independence Day 2021.

# Indian Idol 12 finale begins with national anthem. Jay Bhanushali kickstarts the show by recalling some memorable incidences of the show.

# Anjali Gaikwad pays tribute to Indian soldiers. She sings 'Vande Mataram' song, and generates patriotic feelings amongst the audience. Her performance gives goosebumps to many.

# Finalists Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble makes laddus for soldiers. Himesh Reshammiya calls it, 'Azadi Ke Laddu'.

# Judge Himesh Reshammiya sings 'Aye Watan Tere Liye' for soldiers.

# Indian Idol 12 contestants leave everyone teary-eyed. Arunita Kanjilal and previous seasons' contetestants sing 'Yeh Mere Watan Ke Logon'.

# Ashish Kulkarni, Anushka Banerjee and Sireesha Bhagavatula sing 'Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai'.

# Ashish Kulkarni surprises his best friend Pawandeep Rajan by unveiling the nameplate titled, 'Pawan-Ashish, Music Director Duo'. Manoj Muntashir took them to meet T-Series owner Bhushan Kumar.

# Army man Naveen Nagappa mentions fighting alongside Shershaah Vikram Batra in the Kargil War 1999.

# Ashish Kulkarni, Vaishnav Girish and Tushar Das sets the stage on fire by singing 'Rang De Basanti' and 'Hindustani' songs.

# Ex-contestant Nachiket Lele pays tribute to Father of India, Mahatma Gandhi. She transforms himself into Gandhiji and sings 'Bande Mein Tha Dum... Vande Mataram'. The multi-talented singer impress audience with his performance. He also sings bhajan 'Vaishnav Jan To Tene Kahiye'.

# Nachiket Lele wants his best friend Nihal Tauro to win the show. Nachiket took Nihal for Mumbai Safari, and showed him some iconic places like Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat and many others. He also made him eat Mumbai's speciality, Vada Pav and tea.

# Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani appear on Indian Idol 12's grand finale stage. The duo remember Captain Vikram Batra as his parents are also present at the event.

#Pawandeep Rajan leaves everyone emotional by singing 'Teri Mitti' song. Notably, Sidharth Malhotra requested him to sing the song penned by Manoj Muntashir.

# Sidharth Malhotra praises Pawandeep Rajan and says that his mother is a big fan of him. The actor calls him Shershaah of the show.

# Sidharth Malhotra recalls his experience of shooting for Shershaah.

# Sidharth Malhotra dances with Shanmukhapriya, Arunita Kanjilal and Sayli Kamble to his popular song 'Disco Deewane' from the film, Student Of The Year.

# Javed Ali starts his powerful performance with the song 'Ye Jo Des Hai Tera'. He also sings 'Maa Tujhe Salaam'.

# Singer Mohammed Irfan comes on the stage and says that Arunita Kanjilal is his favourite contestant. The popular singer sings duet with Arunita. They sing popular songs like 'Phir Mohabbat' and 'Baarish'.