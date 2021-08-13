Indian Idol 12: Sidharth Malhotra Says Pawandeep Is Shershaah Of The Show; Aditya Shares Details About Finale

Indian Idol 12's grand finale will be telecasted on August 15, 2021 (Independence Day). For the first time in the history of the singing reality show, the makers have decided to telecast a 12-hour long event from noon to midnight on TV. Well, the makers have already shot the major chunks of the event a few days ago. Let us tell you, Shershaah stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are attending the finale of the show.

The pictures of the actors from the sets of the Indian Idol 12 grand finale have already gone viral on social media. Let us tell you, the show has 6 finalists - Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Nihal Tauro, Mohd Danish and Shanmukhapriya. All of them enjoy immense fan following and they are very much curious to know the winner of Indian Idol 12.

Amidst all, Sidharth Malhotra recently revealed that his mother is a big fan of Pawandeep Rajan. The Shershaah star got impressed with Pawandeep's performance as he sang 'Teri Mitti' song at the finale. The actor said, "You are so multi-talented. Firstly, I would like to say that my mother is a huge fan of yours. She wants to say, 'Namaste' to you and wish you all the best. This is the first time that I heard you live and I must say, your voice gave me goosebumps. I would say that you are the 'Shershaah' of this show, one who is singing different songs and playing various musical instruments. So, thank you so much and wish you all the best."

Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Promo: Pawandeep Rajan Dances With Kiara Advani; Javed Ali Sings Maa Tujhe Salaam

Pawandeep thanked Sidharth Malhotra and said, "I have nothing but gratitude for the platform that has given me so much. Thank you." Looks like the contestant has become everyone's favourite now. Talking about Indian Idol 12's grand finale, host Aditya Narayan shared some details about the mega event with Spotboye.

He said, "We are shooting the grand finale over a period of five days because it's a 12-hour finale. The winners will be announced live. But the rest will be pre-recorded. A large chunk of shooting will happen on 15th August itself." The singer further added that he will be performing with his father Udit Narayan and Shanmukhapriya. Apart from him, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa and Jay Bhanushali will also be hosting the 12-hour long grand finale.

Indian Idol 12 Grand Finale Pics: Sidharth Malhotra & Kiara Advani Spotted With Vikram Batra's Parents

While spilling the beans about his performance with dad Udit Narayan, Aditya said, "This is the first that Papa and I will be co-hosting a segment. Our act is very interesting because I am singing one of his most popular songs 'Main Nikla Gaddi Leke' from Gadar while Papa will sing my hit song 'Tatad Tatad' from Ram Leela."

After Indian Idol 12, Aditya Narayan will be seen hosting Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Zee TV. Talking about Indian Idol 12 finale, singers like Mika Singh, Javed Ali, Kumar Sanu, Alka Yagnik will be seen performing special acts. Stay tuned for more Indian Idol 12 finale updates!