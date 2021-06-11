Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 Team Wrap-Up Shoot; Helly Shah Bids Emotional Goodbye By Thanking Fans For Their Love

Recently, we revealed that Colors popular show Ishq Mein Marjawan 2, which was shifted to OTT platform, is all set to go off air. The show, which stars Helly Shah and Rrahul Sudhir in the lead role, was loved by fans, who had named the adorable on-screen couple as Riansh (Riddhima & Vansh). The team recently wrapped-up the shoot.

Helly shah, who is disappointed with the show going off air, had said that her character Riddhima will always be very close to her heart and her journey in the show has been amazing. Now, the actress shared a video on her Instagram account with a heartfelt post as she bid goodbye to the show.

In her post the actress expressed her gratitude towards the makers, co-stars and the entire team, and wrote, "And it's a wrap to this beautiful journey ❤️. I want to start by Thanking our amazing Producers @mamtayashpatnaik @yashpatnaikofficial for being the best and always making sure everything is perfect for their team be it shooting last year post lockdown or the longest outdoors that we just finished ❤️😀 The lovely team at Colors , @noel982000 sir , @k.mohitkumarjha sir , @meesha_gautam sir , our writers , all my Co-actors and the entire team of technicians ( on floor , post pro ) who has worked so hard and always put in their 100%."

She also thanked fans for their love and wrote, "Thank you to our viewers and fans all across the globe for being so kind and showering so much love . You all are LOVE 🤗❤️🧿."

However, the actress revealed that before they end, the viewers will witness some exciting episodes. She concluded by writing, "Having said that , Don't forget to catch the upcoming exciting episodes. Thank you ❤️😍. P.s - Could not tag everyone coz ig only allows 20 tags 🤷🏼♀️."