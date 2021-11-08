Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 Gets Its Third Crorepati In Housewife Geeta Singh Gaur; Will She Win Rs 7 Crore?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 is one of the most loved game reality shows on television. The show has been keeping the viewers glued to the show. The makers recently shared an interesting promo, which gave a glimpse of the third crorepati of this season, Geeta Singh Gaur, who is a housewife. She will also be shown attempting the jackpot Rs 7 crore question.

In the promo, 53-year-old housewife is seen revealing that she has spent her entire life raising her kids and doing other household work, but now, she wants to live for herself. She is seen driving a jeep with her dog next to her. The promo ends with KBC host Amitabh Bachchan announcing that Geeta has won Rs 1 crore question.

Sony TV shared the promo and captioned it as, "Umar ki second innings mein, Geeta humari nayi contestant hain har Grhinee ke liye ek misal, Dekhiye inhe #KaunBanegaCrorepati ke manch par.⁠ #SawaalJoBhiHoJawaabAapHiHo. Dekhiye #Kbc13, kal raat 9 baje, sirf Sony par.⁠ @amitabhbachchan."

The first crorepati of this season was Himani Bundela, a teacher from Agra. She had met with an accident in 2011, following which she lost her vision over time. The second crorepati was Sahil Ahirwal, an IAS aspirant. Both the contestants quit the game as they didn't want to risk answering jackpot question wrong and lose money.

About winning Rs 1 crore, Sahil had told India Today, "I was so excited when Amitabh Bachchan said that I had answered the Rs 1 crore question correctly. I can't believe that I am the second crorepati of the season."